HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 01, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-18 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-18 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw live today, September 01, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 01, 2025)
Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 01-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-18 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-18 MONDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

14:15 PM (IST)  •  01 Sep 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad Monday (September 01, 2025): Can I Purchase Bhagyathara Lottery BT-18 Draw Tickets Online?

No, you cannot legally purchase Kerala Bhagyathara BT-18 lottery tickets online. The Kerala government strictly prohibits the sale of lottery tickets through any online platform. Buying or selling tickets online is a violation of state lottery regulations and may lead to legal consequences.

 

14:09 PM (IST)  •  01 Sep 2025

Kerala Bhagyathara BT 18 Lottery Rules: Is It Legal to Sell Above Face Value?

No, it is strictly prohibited to sell a Kerala Bhagyathara BT-18 lottery ticket for more than its official face value. According to Kerala lottery regulations, reselling tickets at a higher price is illegal under any circumstances.

 

14:03 PM (IST)  •  01 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Monday Result: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?

No, neither directly nor indirectly, agents are allowed to sell Kerala State Lotteries tickets outside of the state.

 

13:58 PM (IST)  •  01 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Monday: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

 

13:55 PM (IST)  •  01 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT-18 MONDAY (September 01, 2025) Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

 

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-18
