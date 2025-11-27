Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 27, 2025: Check Karunya Plus KN 599 Winning Ticket List & ₹1 Crore Jackpot
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: November 27, 2025 Karunya Plus KN 599 winners announced. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number and know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 27-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Live Kerala Lottery Result Today 27-11-2025 [OUT] - KARUNYA PLUS KN-599 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Complete List
The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-599 winners.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Live Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA PLUS KN-599 26-11-2025 [OUT] - 3 PM Draw, Check Winners (FULL LIST)
The Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-599 3 PM is now declared, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.
The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.
Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Dhanalekshmi draw, is held every Wednesday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-599 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-599 THURSDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?
Wins from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹1,00,00,000).
Kerala Lottery Result Live: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 - Bumper Ticket Price
X'Mas New Year bumper 2025 lottery ticket price is ₹400/- only. (Ticket Price ₹ 288 + 28% Goods and Services Tax)