Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLive Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam SK-29 28-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam SK-29 28-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: November 28, 2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-29 winners will be announced soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number and know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:36 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-28-11-2025-suvarna-keralam-sk-29-friday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Live Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam SK-29 28-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Live Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam SK-29 28-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM
Source : Pinterest/cyndijohnson7

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 28-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam SK-29 28-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest Suvarna Keralam SK-29 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam SK-29 28-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-29 3 PM will be declared soon, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam draw, is held every Friday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-29 Friday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:36 PM (IST)  •  28 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:31 PM (IST)  •  28 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-599 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw Result - Check Complete List

THURSDAY (27.11.2025) Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-599 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. PH 465954 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State Suvarna Keralam SK-29 Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Breaking: PM Modi on Karnataka-Goa Visit Today, to Unveil 77-ft Ram Statue in Goa
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget