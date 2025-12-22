Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaKerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 22, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-34 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 22, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-34 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 22, 2025 BHAGYATHARA BT-34 winners have been declared at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 02:14 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-22-12-2025-bhagyathara-bt-34-monday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 22, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-34 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 22, 2025
Source : x/ aditya_kondawar

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 22-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 22, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-34 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-34 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The BHAGYATHARA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-34 MONDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

The Kerala Lottery Result BHAGYATHARA BT-34 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The BHAGYATHARA Monday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the BHAGYATHARA BT-34 draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:13 PM (IST)  •  22 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result BHAGYATHARA BT-34 MONDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?

If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the Kerala Lottery Ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries with the winner’s name, address, and signature clearly written on the backside, along with all necessary paperwork.

14:07 PM (IST)  •  22 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-34 MONDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery result today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Visit ABP Live English for further information regarding Kerala lottery results prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-34 Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
West Bengal Politics: Expelled TMC Leader Humayun Kabir Launches New Party in Murshidabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget