Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 22, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-34 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore
LIVE
Background
The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-34 winners.
Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details
The BHAGYATHARA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-34 MONDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 25 Lakh
- Third Prize: 10 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
The Kerala Lottery Result BHAGYATHARA BT-34 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The BHAGYATHARA Monday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.
The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.
Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the BHAGYATHARA BT-34 draw.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery Result BHAGYATHARA BT-34 MONDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?
If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the Kerala Lottery Ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries with the winner’s name, address, and signature clearly written on the backside, along with all necessary paperwork.
Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-34 MONDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?
If the winnings from the Kerala lottery result today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Visit ABP Live English for further information regarding Kerala lottery results prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.