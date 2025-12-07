Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 07, 2025: SAMRUDHI SM-32, ₹ 1 Crore Winner OUT

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 07, 2025 SAMRUDHI SM-32 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 12:58 PM (IST)

LIVE

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 07, 2025
Source : Unsplash

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 07-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 07, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-32 3 PM Draw [OUT] - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-32 winners.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-32 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 07 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

The Kerala Lottery Result SAMRUDHI SM-32 3 PM will be declared shortly, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam draw, is held every Sunday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State Samrudhi SM-32 Lottery
