LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (06-12-2025): Dear NARMADA FRIDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

Check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for December 05, 2025 will be out soon! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Narmada Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (06-12-2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Saturday, 06-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The NARMADA MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY . Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Narmada Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Narmada Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Narmada Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Meghna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:38 PM (IST)  •  06 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SATURDAY, December 06, 2025 - Dear Narmada, Dear Donner And Dear Stork - Full Details INSIDE

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English.

The following are today's results for the Nagaland State lottery sambad:

  • DEAR NARMADA MORNING (1 PM)
  • DEAR DONNER/RIVER DAY (6 PM)
  • DEAR STORK EVENING (8 PM)

Note: Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

12:34 PM (IST)  •  06 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Duties And Responsibilities

Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.

Tags :
Photo Gallery

