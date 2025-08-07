A 16-year-old Class 11 student from Government Higher Secondary School in Madikkai was allegedly beaten until he turned unconscious by a group of seniors after he intervened to stop an act of ragging. The incident, which occurred on August 5 around 3:30 PM has triggered outrage and renewed concerns over campus safety in the region.

The victim, Muhammed Shaneed, a science stream student from Balla Kadappuram, said he was assaulted by a group of 10 to 15 Class 12 students when he tried to protect his classmate, a commerce student, who was being harassed near the school restroom for not buttoning the top of his shirt, as per a report on Manorama.

According to Shaneed’s statement, the seniors pushed him to the ground and viciously stomped on his chest, waist, legs, and neck. He reportedly remained unconscious for nearly six hours and only regained consciousness around 9:30 PM. A teacher found the boy unconscious, carried him to the staff room, and tried to revive him before taking him to the District Hospital. Later, Shaneed’s family shifted him to a private medical facility in Kanhangad for further treatment, as per the report.

Hosdurg Station House Officer, Inspector Ajith Kumar P, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against 10 Class 12 students for assault. However, the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act has not been invoked as the school has not officially labelled the incident as ragging.

This is not the first time such violence has been reported from the school since four senior students reportedly fractured the jaw of another Class 11 student in March 2024 during Holi celebrations.

In a separate incident reported from Kerala in March this year, 16-year-old Muhammed Shahabas succumbed to severe injuries following a violent assault in Kozhikode district. The teenager sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured right ear, deep cuts near his nose and under his left eye, along with internal bleeding in the chest. Investigators believe a nunchuck—typically associated with martial arts—may have been used to strike his head.

Though Shahabas was not enrolled at the institution linked to the attack, he died in the violence.

