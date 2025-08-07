Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKerala'Stomped On Neck, Left Unconscious': Kerala Class 11 Student Brutally Beaten By Seniors For 6 Hours

'Stomped On Neck, Left Unconscious': Kerala Class 11 Student Brutally Beaten By Seniors For 6 Hours

A Class 11 student, Muhammed Shaneed, was severely beaten unconscious by seniors at his school in Madikkai for stopping them from ragging a classmate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:17 AM (IST)

A 16-year-old Class 11 student from Government Higher Secondary School in Madikkai was allegedly beaten until he turned unconscious by a group of seniors after he intervened to stop an act of ragging. The incident, which occurred on August 5 around 3:30 PM has triggered outrage and renewed concerns over campus safety in the region.

Ragging Suspected In Kerala School

The victim, Muhammed Shaneed, a science stream student from Balla Kadappuram, said he was assaulted by a group of 10 to 15 Class 12 students when he tried to protect his classmate, a commerce student, who was being harassed near the school restroom for not buttoning the top of his shirt, as per a report on Manorama.

According to Shaneed’s statement, the seniors pushed him to the ground and viciously stomped on his chest, waist, legs, and neck. He reportedly remained unconscious for nearly six hours and only regained consciousness around 9:30 PM. A teacher found the boy unconscious, carried him to the staff room, and tried to revive him before taking him to the District Hospital. Later, Shaneed’s family shifted him to a private medical facility in Kanhangad for further treatment, as per the report.

Hosdurg Station House Officer, Inspector Ajith Kumar P, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against 10 Class 12 students for assault. However, the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act has not been invoked as the school has not officially labelled the incident as ragging.

This is not the first time such violence has been reported from the school since four senior students reportedly fractured the jaw of another Class 11 student in March 2024 during Holi celebrations.

Shahabas Death In Nunchuck Attack

In a separate incident reported from Kerala in March this year, 16-year-old Muhammed Shahabas succumbed to severe injuries following a violent assault in Kozhikode district. The teenager sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured right ear, deep cuts near his nose and under his left eye, along with internal bleeding in the chest. Investigators believe a nunchuck—typically associated with martial arts—may have been used to strike his head.

Though Shahabas was not enrolled at the institution linked to the attack, he died in the violence.

ALSO READ: Tiruppur SSI Murder Case Prime Accused Shot Dead By Police In Encounter

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Cities
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand
World
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
Cities
'They First Rent A House, Then Cut A Cow, And Then Masjid Opens': CM Himanta Describes 'Pattern' In Assam
'They First Rent A House, Then Cut A Cow...': CM Himanta Describes 'Pattern' In Assam
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jhansi Police Clash with Notorious Criminal Ravi Ghoda, He Sustains Gunshot Wound
Breaking News: Uttarakhand’s Badrinath Route Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Landslide | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: After Raising Tariffs on India, Trump Hints at Possible Tariffs on China | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Mahadangal Debate Heats Up Over Aniruddhacharya’s Controversial Comments on Women | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Aniruddhacharya Faces Backlash for Misogynistic Remarks on Women | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget