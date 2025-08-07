Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTiruppur SSI Murder Case Prime Accused Shot Dead By Police In Encounter

Tiruppur SSI Murder Case Prime Accused Shot Dead By Police In Encounter

Tamil Nadu police fatally shot Manikandan, the prime suspect in the murder of SSI Shanmugavel, during a manhunt in Tiruppur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:11 AM (IST)

In a dramatic development, Tamil Nadu police on Thursday gunned down 30-year-old Manikandan, the main accused in the gruesome murder of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) M Shanmugavel, during an intense manhunt in the Udumalpet area of Tiruppur district. The encounter took place near Upparu Dam in Chikkanur, close to Gudimangalam, where Manikandan was taken by police to locate the weapon allegedly used in the killing.

Encounter Death In Tamil Nadu

According to police, Manikandan was cornered by a special team at his hideout when he allegedly attacked an officer with a weapon in a bid to flee. In response, the police opened fire, fatally wounding him on the spot, as per a report on DT Next.

The incident follows the shocking murder of SSI Shanmugavel, who was hacked to death late Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute at Kudimangalam village. He had rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a violent altercation involving Murthy and his two sons — Manikandan and Thangapandi — who were working on a private estate owned by AIADMK legislator Mahendran, reported ABP Nadu.

Police said the family quarrel, reportedly triggered by alcohol consumption, turned deadly when the trio attacked Shanmugavel with machetes. The officer died at the scene, while his vehicle driver sustained minor injuries.

Following the killing, the Tamil Nadu police launched an intensive state-wide manhunt, forming five special teams to track down the suspects. Murthy and Thangapandi were apprehended on Wednesday, while Manikandan remained at large until Thursday’s encounter.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tirupur Tamil NAdu
