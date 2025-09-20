BJP Councillor K Anil Kumar Found Dead In Kerala Ward Office, Suicide Suspected

K Anil Kumar, a BJP councillor representing the Thirumala ward in Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead by hanging in his office on Saturday morning, police said. His body was discovered around 9:00 AM, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, treating the case as a suspected suicide. Anil Kumar was found dead at Thirumala on Saturday at approximately 8:30 AM. He served as the president of the Valiyasala Farm Society, which had extended loans amounting to more than Rs 6 crore, reported Kerala Kaumudi.

The society had recently come under scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities, prompting investors to call for the return of their money. A case connected to the matter had been filed at Thampanoor police station, and Anil Kumar had been summoned for questioning in connection with the investigation.

Suicide Suspected

Local sources reported that Kumar had been present at his office earlier in the day before he was found dead. Media reports suggest he was under distress due to financial troubles linked to a cooperative society he headed. Some outlets claimed a suicide note was recovered near the body, allegedly containing critical remarks about BJP leaders; however, police have not confirmed the existence of any note.

A police official said, according to PTI, “We are completing the necessary procedures. The investigation is underway.”

BJP district president VV Rajesh acknowledged that Kumar had been facing pressure over unresolved financial issues at the cooperative bank. “Several persons failed to repay the loans they had availed. Anil Kumar was under mental stress because of that,” he told the media. Rajesh declined to comment on reports regarding alleged remarks against party leaders in the purported note.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. Maithri: 0484 2540530)