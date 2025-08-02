Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKarnatakaPrajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case

Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case

Prajwal Revanna was found guilty by Special Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat in the case involving a 48-year-old domestic worker, who testified that she was raped twice by the accused in 2021.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 04:41 PM (IST)

Prajwal Revanna, Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday. The sentence follows his conviction on Friday in a sexual abuse and rape case filed against him.

Earlier, Revanna claimed that his only mistake was rising too quickly in politics, maintaining that he had not done anything wrong.

Special Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat found Revanna guilty in the case involving a 48-year-old domestic worker, who testified that she was raped twice by the accused in 2021—first at the Revanna family’s Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district, and again at their residence in Bengaluru. The survivor also stated that the assaults were recorded on Revanna’s mobile phone.

Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

During Friday's sentencing hearing, the prosecution urged the court to impose a life sentence, citing the gravity of the offence, the breach of trust, and the vulnerability of the victim. Prajwal Revanna, 34, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, reportedly broke down in court as the judge read out the conviction.

The high-profile trial, which concluded on July 18, had initially reserved its verdict for July 30, but the judgment was deferred to August 1 to allow the court additional time to review technical evidence, including mobile location data.

The case is part of a larger scandal that erupted in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna surfaced in Hassan. The materials sparked public outrage and political turmoil, with the JD(S) suspending him amid mounting pressure.

Revanna was arrested on May 31, 2024, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) shortly after returning from Germany. The SIT had filed a 1,632-page chargesheet in September 2024, backed by statements from 113 witnesses and extensive digital evidence.

ALSO READ: Rape-Convict Prajwal Revanna Breaks Down In Court, Seeks Leniency: ‘My Only Mistake…’

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka Prajwal Revanna
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget