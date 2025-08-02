Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case

Prajwal Revanna, Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday. The sentence follows his conviction on Friday in a sexual abuse and rape case filed against him.

Earlier, Revanna claimed that his only mistake was rising too quickly in politics, maintaining that he had not done anything wrong.

Special Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat found Revanna guilty in the case involving a 48-year-old domestic worker, who testified that she was raped twice by the accused in 2021—first at the Revanna family’s Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district, and again at their residence in Bengaluru. The survivor also stated that the assaults were recorded on Revanna’s mobile phone.

Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

During Friday's sentencing hearing, the prosecution urged the court to impose a life sentence, citing the gravity of the offence, the breach of trust, and the vulnerability of the victim. Prajwal Revanna, 34, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, reportedly broke down in court as the judge read out the conviction.

The high-profile trial, which concluded on July 18, had initially reserved its verdict for July 30, but the judgment was deferred to August 1 to allow the court additional time to review technical evidence, including mobile location data.

The case is part of a larger scandal that erupted in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna surfaced in Hassan. The materials sparked public outrage and political turmoil, with the JD(S) suspending him amid mounting pressure.

Revanna was arrested on May 31, 2024, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) shortly after returning from Germany. The SIT had filed a 1,632-page chargesheet in September 2024, backed by statements from 113 witnesses and extensive digital evidence.

