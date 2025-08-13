Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Cam: Karnataka Police Foil Midnight ATM Robbery, Arrest Accused

On Cam: Karnataka Police Foil Midnight ATM Robbery, Arrest Accused

In Ballari, Karnataka, ASI Mallikarjuna bravely apprehended Venkatesh, an ATM robbery suspect from Andhra Pradesh, inside an Axis Bank kiosk.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 05:06 PM (IST)

In a high-intensity late-night operation in Ballari, Karnataka, patrol officers apprehended a man attempting to rob an ATM with the dramatic encounter captured on the CCTV. The incident unfolded near Kalamma Circle, where Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mallikarjuna confronted the accused, identified as Venkatesh from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, inside an Axis Bank kiosk. Acting on prior intelligence, the officer reached the spot just as the suspect was trying to remove the ATM cash box.

Alert Police Stop ATM Theft 

A violent scuffle ensued as Venkatesh resisted arrest and tried to attack the officer. Undeterred, ASI Mallikarjuna held his ground, restraining the suspect in a tense, physical tussle. Recognising the need for reinforcement, he called for backup. Constable Ningappa arrived moments later, and the duo managed to overpower and secure the accused before taking him into custody, as per a report on Telangana Today.

 

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Faces Trolling Over 'Bald, Short' Comments About Soubin, Aamir During Coolie Promotion

The CCTV visuals showed the suspect damaging the ATM before being confronted by the helmeted officer. The footage has since gone viral, earning widespread praise for the officers’ quick thinking and bravery.

Ballari Superintendent of Police Dr Shobharani lauded the operation, noting that it demonstrated the vigilance and dedication of the police force, as per a report on Zee News. Investigators are now probing the suspect’s possible involvement in other theft cases. Authorities stressed that the incident underscores the critical role of proactive night patrols in preventing crime and safeguarding public property.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)



