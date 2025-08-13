On Cam: Karnataka Police Foil Midnight ATM Robbery, Arrest Accused

In a high-intensity late-night operation in Ballari, Karnataka, patrol officers apprehended a man attempting to rob an ATM with the dramatic encounter captured on the CCTV. The incident unfolded near Kalamma Circle, where Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mallikarjuna confronted the accused, identified as Venkatesh from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, inside an Axis Bank kiosk. Acting on prior intelligence, the officer reached the spot just as the suspect was trying to remove the ATM cash box.

Alert Police Stop ATM Theft

A violent scuffle ensued as Venkatesh resisted arrest and tried to attack the officer. Undeterred, ASI Mallikarjuna held his ground, restraining the suspect in a tense, physical tussle. Recognising the need for reinforcement, he called for backup. Constable Ningappa arrived moments later, and the duo managed to overpower and secure the accused before taking him into custody, as per a report on Telangana Today.

VIDEO | Ballari, Karnataka: In a dramatic late-night incident, Ballari patrol police caught a criminal red-handed while he was attempting to rob an ATM. The suspect was overpowered on the spot. The incident when ASI Mallikarjun nabbed the thief was captured on CCTV.… pic.twitter.com/tXqJN4ARSR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2025

The CCTV visuals showed the suspect damaging the ATM before being confronted by the helmeted officer. The footage has since gone viral, earning widespread praise for the officers’ quick thinking and bravery.

Ballari Superintendent of Police Dr Shobharani lauded the operation, noting that it demonstrated the vigilance and dedication of the police force, as per a report on Zee News. Investigators are now probing the suspect’s possible involvement in other theft cases. Authorities stressed that the incident underscores the critical role of proactive night patrols in preventing crime and safeguarding public property.