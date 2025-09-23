Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesKarnatakaMob In Karnataka Torches Truck 'Illegally' Transporting Beef

Mob In Karnataka Torches Truck 'Illegally' Transporting Beef

In Belagavi, Karnataka, locals torched a truck near a temple after finding that it was allegedly transporting beef illegally to Telangana.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Belagavi (Karnataka): A truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to neighbouring Telangana was set on fire by locals in Ainapur town on Monday night, police said.

The truck was on its way from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad when it was stopped near the Siddeshwar temple in Kagawad taluk. On inspection, locals found beef inside the vehicle. Angered by the discovery, they set the truck ablaze, police added.

By the time fire tenders from the Belagavi Fire Department and Ugar Sugar Factory arrived, the vehicle had already been completely gutted.

Cases have been filed under the anti-cattle slaughter law and robbery.

Police have registered two cases under the prevention of cattle slaughter act and prevention of cruelty to animals act.

Further, three people have been arrested for alleged illegal transport of the meat, police added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Telangana Hyderabad
Read more
