Karnataka Governor Seeks Deletions, Declines To Address Joint Legislature Session On Jan 22

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) In yet another Governor vs government face-off in a non-BJP ruled state, Thaawarchand Gehlot has refused to deliver the Governor's address to the Karnataka legislature scheduled on Thursday, leading to a stalemate over the fate of the customary speech that outlines the government's policies.

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government prepared speech touching upon the "repeal" of MGNREGA and issues including devolution of funds seem to have irked the Governor, who wants them to be deleted. State minister H K Patil met Gehlot on Wednesday amid the impasse but there seemed to be no forward movement.

According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Patil who led a delegation to Lok Bhavan, the Governor has reservations about some 11 paragraphs in the address, which includes those against the Centre's decision to repeal MGNREGA. He wants them to be removed entirely, which is not acceptable to the government.

What transpired during the discussions with the Governor, will be informed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the decision that the government ultimately takes, will be communicated to the Lok Bhavan.

Patil, accompanied by Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty and Legal Advisor to CM A S Ponna, also said that the Governor has still not communicated to the government that he will not come to the joint session on Wednesday. "We will cross the bridge when it comes," he said about Gehlot deciding against delivering the address to the Legislative Assembly and Council on Thursday.

According to sources, late on Wednesday night, the state government agreed to remove only a couple of sentences critical of the VB-G RAM (G) Act.

Also, AG Shetty has reportedly left for New Delhi, fueling speculations about a potential legal battle if the Governor does not turn up to address the joint session.

This is the third face-off between a governor and a state government in the past two days.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state Assembly without delivering his customary address to the House on the opening day of its inaugural session of the year, claiming "inaccuracies" in the text. Similarly, his Kerala counterpart Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar had allegedly "omitted" portions of his speech, with the Lok Bhavan claiming his suggestions had been excluded from the original draft.

Patil said the joint session of the Karnataka legislature is convened by the Governor.

"He is to address the joint session of the Assembly and the Council tomorrow at 11 am. The Cabinet has prepared his speech and it has been sent to him and he is expected to address the joint session. The Constitution of India under Article 176(1) very specifically mandates that the speech, the address of the Government is to be addressed by the Governor," Patil said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Gehlot, he said the Governor's address is nothing but the declaration of the government's policies, programmes and views.

"The Constitution has very specifically given clarity. In fact it is candidly clear that the address is mandatory to be read as prepared by the cabinet. Of course there are rulings and discussion in Lok Sabha on what should not be included in the Governor's address. Suppose if there are allegations, accusations against the Governor or his office Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) that should not be included (in the address), those riders are there," the minister further said.

It is the prerogative of the government to send the governor the address and he is mandated by the Constitution to deliver it to the joint session, he added.

The Governor has expressed reservations about 11 paragraphs and wants them to be removed from the address, Patil said.

"We have convinced the Governor that MGNREGA is repealed by section 37 of VB G RAM G Act....when we have lost that right to work for our poor and farmers, should we not raise our voices. Should not the Governor, through his address make it louder to the Government of India," he asked.

Other things mentioned in the address include the alleged injustice to the state in devolution of funds, GST related issues, delay in drought relief, and injustice in 15th finance commission, Patil said. "Should we keep quiet? Should we not raise our voices? We are raising our voices on behalf of the people of Karnataka." Noting that the government was prepared to change the language if there is anything objectionable in it and make some changes, he said, "but the Governor was keen that it should be deleted." "The cabinet had taken the decision (on the address), we cannot just tell the Governor that it will not be done or it will be done. We will consult the Chief Minister and the CM will take the final call and we will communicate that to the Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan)," he said.

Asked what the Government will do if the Governor doesn't agree to deliver the address, Patil said, "we will cross the bridge when it comes." "He (Governor) has till now not communicated that he will not come," he said, adding that Gehlot had conveyed about the reservations to the Chief Secretary, which were discussed with the CM and the reply given to Lok Bhavan.

