Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKarnatakaKarnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Dismisses Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz As ‘Media Rumour’

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Dismisses Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz As ‘Media Rumour’

Karnataka's Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar dismissed cabinet reshuffle rumours, stating the high command decides.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday played down speculations about the cabinet reshuffle in the state, calling it a "rumour" in the media.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said the party high command will decide on it.

Speculations are rife about a change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

"No cabinet (reshuffle), nothing. It is all rumour in the media, listening to some people. The talks are in the media. Either me or the chief minister has to speak about it. When both of us have not spoken, what is there in it?" Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question.

He said, "Some people are in urgency (to become ministers). If their names come in the media, they will go door to door (of leaders). There is no chance for it. Everything will be decided by the high command." According to party sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his camp are pushing for a reshuffle.

They said, any move by the chief minister to effect cabinet reshuffle, as the government is about to complete 2.5 years in office, will be seen as a message that he is at the helm and will continue to do so, which may come across as a setback for Shivakumar, who is waiting to lay claim to the chief minister's chair.

There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change later this year, claiming power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

There has also been a demand for some time now, from a section of Congress MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants, to be inducted into the cabinet by effecting a rejig. Some have even openly expressed their wish to become ministers.

Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the CM.

Two berths in the cabinet are currently vacant -- following the resignation of B Nagendra as a minister following allegations against him in connection with embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and the recent sacking of K N Rajanna from the cabinet on the instructions from the party high command. PTI KSU SA

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
India
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget