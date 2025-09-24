Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesKarnatakaKarnataka Bans Foreign Trips For Officials Till 2025 End, Cites Missing Reports

Karnataka Bans Foreign Trips For Officials Till 2025 End, Cites Missing Reports

Karnataka tightened foreign travel rules for state officers until 2025, requiring comprehensive reports on past trips for future approvals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Karnataka government has issued a directive tightening rules on foreign travel by state government officers, effective immediately and continuing until the end of 2025 or until further notice. According to a circular from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, all proposals for overseas visits will be considered only if officers have submitted comprehensive reports on their earlier foreign trips. The reports must specify the purpose of travel, key learnings, outcomes achieved, and the manner in which insights gained were implemented in governance or administration.

The order, signed by Under Secretary T Mahantesh and approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, applies to officers who undertook foreign visits between August 2024 and July 2025, as per India Today. They have been instructed to submit the required reports within one week.

Officials noted that despite earlier directions, several officers had failed to file such reports, leading to stricter enforcement through this circular. Copies of the order have been sent to senior secretaries, the Director General of Police, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and officials attached to the Chief Minister’s office, reported The Hindustan Times.

The move comes in the backdrop of a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report which highlighted that Karnataka’s five guarantee schemes accounted for 15% of the state’s total revenue expenditure. The report also flagged a notable decline in capital expenditure, particularly on infrastructure, with a reduction of around Rs 5,229 crore compared to the previous fiscal year. The decrease was attributed to increased spending on welfare schemes.

ALSO READ: Kannada Literary Giant SL Bhyrappa Passes Away At 94; PM Modi, CM Siddaramaiah Extend Condolences

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
