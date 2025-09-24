SL Bhyrappa, one of Karnataka’s most revered literary figures and recipient of the prestigious Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan, passed away on Tuesday (September 24) at the age of 94. He died of cardiac arrest at 2:38 p.m. at Jayadev Memorial Rashtrotthana Hospital and Research Centre in Bengaluru, where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments over the past three months.

SL Bhyrappa: Early Life And Career

Born in Santheshivara village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district, Bhyrappa completed his schooling in Hassan before pursuing higher education in Mysuru, reported The Hindu. He went on to build a distinguished academic career, teaching philosophy in institutions across Gujarat, New Delhi, and other parts of India. He also served as a member of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) before retiring from the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru.

Bhyrappa authored 26 novels in Kannada, many of which were translated into multiple Indian and foreign languages. His body of work, known for its philosophical underpinnings and exploration of cultural, historical, and social themes, continues to influence Kannada literature and beyond.



His landmark novels include Parva, Vamshavriksha, Gruhabhanga, Tantu, Mandra, and Avarana, as per Deccan Herald. Each work reflected his deep engagement with questions of identity, tradition, and modernity, making him a household name among readers of Kannada literature.

Leaders Condole the Demise

Condolences poured in from across the political and cultural spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society.”

He added that Bhyrappa’s passion for history and culture would continue to inspire minds for years to come.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed grief, stating, “The news of the passing of SL Bhyrappa, a senior writer in the Kannada literary world, has brought pain. Due to his intimate writing style, Bhyrappa had a vast readership, and his demise has impoverished the literary world. My condolences to his family and his circle of readers.”