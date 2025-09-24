Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKannada Literary Giant SL Bhyrappa Passes Away At 94; PM Modi, CM Siddaramaiah Extend Condolences

Kannada Literary Giant SL Bhyrappa Passes Away At 94; PM Modi, CM Siddaramaiah Extend Condolences

Kannada author SL Bhyrappa, a Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan recipient, died at 94 from cardiac arrest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SL Bhyrappa, one of Karnataka’s most revered literary figures and recipient of the prestigious Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan, passed away on Tuesday (September 24) at the age of 94. He died of cardiac arrest at 2:38 p.m. at Jayadev Memorial Rashtrotthana Hospital and Research Centre in Bengaluru, where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments over the past three months.

SL Bhyrappa: Early Life And Career

Born in Santheshivara village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district, Bhyrappa completed his schooling in Hassan before pursuing higher education in Mysuru, reported The Hindu. He went on to build a distinguished academic career, teaching philosophy in institutions across Gujarat, New Delhi, and other parts of India. He also served as a member of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) before retiring from the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru.

Bhyrappa authored 26 novels in Kannada, many of which were translated into multiple Indian and foreign languages. His body of work, known for its philosophical underpinnings and exploration of cultural, historical, and social themes, continues to influence Kannada literature and beyond.

His landmark novels include Parva, Vamshavriksha, Gruhabhanga, Tantu, Mandra, and Avarana, as per Deccan Herald. Each work reflected his deep engagement with questions of identity, tradition, and modernity, making him a household name among readers of Kannada literature.

Leaders Condole the Demise

Condolences poured in from across the political and cultural spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society.”

He added that Bhyrappa’s passion for history and culture would continue to inspire minds for years to come.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed grief, stating, “The news of the passing of SL Bhyrappa, a senior writer in the Kannada literary world, has brought pain. Due to his intimate writing style, Bhyrappa had a vast readership, and his demise has impoverished the literary world. My condolences to his family and his circle of readers.”

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kannada Karnataka Literature
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
Election 2025
‘Rahul Gandhi To Drop H-Bomb, Plutonium Bomb In 1 Month’: Congress As CWC Highlights ‘Vote Chori’, Slams Bihar SIR
‘Rahul Gandhi To Drop H-Bomb, Plutonium Bomb In 1 Month’: Congress As CWC Highlights ‘Vote Chori’, Slams Bihar SIR
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Business
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget