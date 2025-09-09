Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'No Sunlight, Fungal Infection': Darshan Urges ‘Poison’ As Court Rejects Jail Transfer Plea In Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan has been permitted to walk within the prison premises and provided basic amenities including an additional bed, pillow and bedsheet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Kannada actor Darshan, lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, made an emotional outburst in a city court in Bengaluru on Tuesday after his request to be shifted to Ballari jail was turned down.

Darshan, listed as accused number two in the case, had sought a transfer citing health concerns. The court, however, found no valid grounds to approve relocation but allowed limited concessions. He has been permitted to walk within the prison premises and provided basic amenities including an additional bed, pillow and bedsheet, as per a report on PTI. The judge clarified that these facilities must comply with the prison manual, warning that violations could invite disciplinary action or even transfer at the Inspector General of Prisons’ discretion.

'Just Poison Me', Says Darshan

During the hearing, Darshan claimed he had not seen sunlight for a month and was suffering from a fungal infection. In a moment of despair, he reportedly told the court, “Just poison me, please pass this order.” The judge reprimanded him for the remark and instructed him not to repeat such statements.

The relief granted offers some respite, though his plea for transfer was denied. Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and others, faces allegations of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan accused of sending obscene messages to Gowda. Police allege the victim was held captive in a shed for three days in June 2024 before being killed, with his body later discovered in a drain.

Last year, seven officials from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail were suspended after a photo surfaced online showing actor Darshan smoking a cigarette and sipping coffee inside the prison, where he was lodged in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. A video also emerged, capturing him engaged in a video call.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Kannada Karnataka  Darshan
