Darbar Move Returns: J&K Government Offices Shift From Srinagar To Jammu From November 3

Srinagar: As part of the recently restored biannual practice known as the 'Darbar Move', the offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government closed in Srinagar on Friday and will reopen in the winter capital, Jammu, on November 3, officials said.

The tradition was reinstated by the Omar Abdullah government on October 16, after being abolished by the lieutenant governor's administration in 2021.

The offices in Srinagar that operate on a five-day week closed after regular office hours on Friday, while those that function on a six-day week will close on Saturday, officials informed, adding that all offices will resume operations in Jammu, the winter capital, on November 3.

Officials also noted that all necessary arrangements have been made for the accommodation and security of the relocating employees, along with transportation from Srinagar to Jammu, to ensure smooth administrative operations.

Due to the move, the traffic department has announced that there will be no movement of goods carriers from Jammu toward Srinagar on Saturday and Sunday.

