Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirChilla-e-Kalan Bites Hard As Kashmir Sees Sharper Dip In Night Temperatures

Chilla-e-Kalan Bites Hard As Kashmir Sees Sharper Dip In Night Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department forecasts light rains or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir on January 5 and 6. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 10:49 PM (IST)

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions in Kashmir intensified as the minimum temperature across the valley dipped by couple of degrees, officials said on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, down from the previous night's minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir remained the coldest spot, with the minimum temperature falling to minus 6.5 degrees Celsius for second consecutive night while the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the minimum settling at minus 4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The region is currently in the midst of 'Chilla-e-Kalan', the 40-day period of extreme cold, during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point.

However, current readings show a departure from normal patterns.

During this period, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum as well.

However, the plains of the valley have not received any snowfall so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts light rains or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir on January 5 and 6. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cold Wave Kashmir Kashmir Snow
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Venezuelan Base Where US Forces Captured Maduro: Report
Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Venezuelan Base Where US Forces Captured Maduro: Report
World
Maduro’s Exit Opens Venezuela Oil Stakes: What’s Next For Global Markets?
Maduro’s Exit Opens Venezuela Oil Stakes: What’s Next For Global Markets?
News
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
Cities
'Have Fond Memories Of Shiv Sena Bhavan': Raj Thackeray's Emotional Return After 20 Years
'Have Fond Memories Of Shiv Sena Bhavan': Raj Thackeray's Emotional Return After 20 Years
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget