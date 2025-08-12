Army Sepoy Killed In Accidental Rifle Discharge At Bhaderwah Camp, J&K

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirArmy Sepoy Killed In Accidental Rifle Discharge At Bhaderwah Camp, J&K

Sepoy Suresh Biswal died in an accidental rifle discharge while on guard duty at Bhaderwah camp, Jammu and Kashmir; inquest proceedings are underway.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 01:16 PM (IST)

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) An army personnel was killed when his service rifle accidentally went off inside a camp in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Sepoy Suresh Biswal was on guard duty when his colleagues heard a gunfire from his post at Sarna camp in Bhaderwah on Monday, the officials said.

They said the soldier was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Superintendent of police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma said preliminary investigation suggested that the soldier, a resident of Odisha, lost his life due to accidental discharge while he was unloading the chamber of his service rifle. He said inquest proceedings are underway to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
