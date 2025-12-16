Ruckus At Wedding In Haryana’s Nuh Over Alleged Misbehaviour With Dancers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gurugram: Ruckus broke out during a wedding in Haryana’s Nuh district after a guest allegedly misbehaved with female dancers during a stage performance, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Palla village on Monday night, where singer Salman Ali, a native of Mewat and a former winner of Indian Idol, was also among the performers.

According to police, a dance programme was organised as part of the celebrations, in which Mewati dancer Asmina and other female dancers were performing. The event had received prior permission from the administration.

During the performance, a man allegedly misbehaved with the female dancers, triggering a confrontation. Organisers intervened and assaulted the youth with sticks, leading to chaos at the venue, police said.

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media. Police said the dancer and her husband were seen leaving the venue by jumping over a wall to escape the chaos.

Permission for the programme had been obtained, and no formal complaint has been received so far, Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said, adding that it appears to have been a minor incident that was resolved by the organisers.

He added that further action would depend on whether any complaint is filed.

