PM Modi Performs Maha Aarti At Brahma Sarovar During International Gita Mahotsav 2025

Extending his greetings to citizens on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the world received the divine knowledge of the Gita from Jyotisar, the sacred site in Kurukshetra.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed the evening Maha Aarti on the sacred banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra during the International Gita Mahotsav 2025, amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. He prayed for the prosperity and well-being of all citizens and formally inaugurated the Aarti by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The visit marked a significant and symbolic moment for Kurukshetra, with the Haryana Government continuing to organise the Mahotsav under his guidance to spread the universal message of the Bhagavad Gita across the world.


PM Leads Maha Aarti At Brahma Sarovar

The Prime Minister also posed for a commemorative photograph with members of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) and researchers from various countries, standing before the divine chariots of Lord Shri Krishna and Arjuna. Haryana Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini were also present. After viewing Brahma Sarovar, he participated in the Maha Aarti programme held at Brahma Sarovar Purushottampura Bagh.

Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted that Lord Krishna delivered the holy message of the Gita to the world from Kurukshetra’s sacred soil. He emphasised that the teachings of the Gita remain globally relevant even today, giving the city a unique spiritual identity. He said the International Gita Mahotsav, organised annually by the Kurukshetra Development Board and the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages along with other organisations, is celebrated with deep devotion and enthusiasm on this revered land.

‘Timeless Message Of Gita Still Guides The World’

Extending his greetings to citizens on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the world received the divine knowledge of the Gita from Jyotisar, the sacred site in Kurukshetra. “Reciting its verses not only brings peace to the mind but also elevates one’s spiritual understanding,” he said.

Modi added that witnessing the evening Maha Aarti is a powerful and enriching spiritual experience, reaffirming Kurukshetra’s central place in India’s cultural and civilisational legacy. He reiterated that the wisdom of the Gita offers solutions to “every human challenge” and continues to illuminate the path of clarity, strength and inner harmony for people across the world.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana PM Modi Gita Mahotsav 2025
