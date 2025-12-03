Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Winter has tightened its grip across Uttar Pradesh, and with it, the smog has returned in full force. After a brief spell of clearer air in late November, pollution levels have surged once more, choking residents of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and several neighbouring districts. In many areas, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has slipped back into the very poor and severe zones for the last two days, renewing health concerns.

Ghaziabad Records Worst Air Quality in UP

The Central Pollution Control Board’s latest readings paint a grim picture. Ghaziabad has re-emerged as the most polluted city in the state, with the Loni region recording an alarming AQI of 434 early Wednesday morning. Indirapuram followed closely behind at 403, placing both localities firmly in the severe category.

Residents who experienced marginally improved conditions last week due to stronger winds are now once again breathing hazardous air. For two straight days, the city’s AQI has hovered between 350 and 450, signalling extremely poor conditions for people with respiratory illnesses.

Noida, Greater Noida Also Struggle Under Severe Smog

Noida and Greater Noida have seen little to no relief either. Rising pollution levels are worsening breathing problems across the population. On Wednesday, Noida’s Sector 125 registered an AQI of 411, while Sector 116 stood at 413 and Sector 1 reached 402 — all classified as severe. Greater Noida, at 378, fell into the very poor bracket.

The prolonged exposure has led to mounting health complaints, especially among the elderly, children and individuals with asthma or chronic lung disease.

Meerut, Baghpat , Hapur Also Witness Dangerous Air Levels

The pollution spike is not limited to the NCR belt alone. Other districts — including Meerut, Hapur and Baghpat — are also reporting hazardous air. Hapur logged an AQI of 387, Meerut’s Jaibhim Nagar recorded 343, and Baghpat stood at 386, all under the very poor category.

Thick haze and swirling dust have reduced visibility and made outdoor activity increasingly difficult. Authorities have advised residents to wear effective masks, avoid unnecessary travel and limit outdoor exposure as pollution levels remain dangerously high.