Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesDelhi NCRUP Pollution Crisis Intensifies: Ghaziabad, Noida Back In ‘Severe’ AQI Zone As Winter Smog Thickens

UP Pollution Crisis Intensifies: Ghaziabad, Noida Back In ‘Severe’ AQI Zone As Winter Smog Thickens

Air pollution in Uttar Pradesh spikes again as Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Hapur and Baghpat record very poor to severe AQI levels.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Winter has tightened its grip across Uttar Pradesh, and with it, the smog has returned in full force. After a brief spell of clearer air in late November, pollution levels have surged once more, choking residents of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and several neighbouring districts. In many areas, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has slipped back into the very poor and severe zones for the last two days, renewing health concerns.

Ghaziabad Records Worst Air Quality in UP

The Central Pollution Control Board’s latest readings paint a grim picture. Ghaziabad has re-emerged as the most polluted city in the state, with the Loni region recording an alarming AQI of 434 early Wednesday morning. Indirapuram followed closely behind at 403, placing both localities firmly in the severe category.

Residents who experienced marginally improved conditions last week due to stronger winds are now once again breathing hazardous air. For two straight days, the city’s AQI has hovered between 350 and 450, signalling extremely poor conditions for people with respiratory illnesses.

Noida, Greater Noida Also Struggle Under Severe Smog

Noida and Greater Noida have seen little to no relief either. Rising pollution levels are worsening breathing problems across the population. On Wednesday, Noida’s Sector 125 registered an AQI of 411, while Sector 116 stood at 413 and Sector 1 reached 402 — all classified as severe. Greater Noida, at 378, fell into the very poor bracket.

The prolonged exposure has led to mounting health complaints, especially among the elderly, children and individuals with asthma or chronic lung disease.

Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur Also Witness Dangerous Air Levels

The pollution spike is not limited to the NCR belt alone. Other districts — including Meerut, Hapur and Baghpat — are also reporting hazardous air. Hapur logged an AQI of 387, Meerut’s Jaibhim Nagar recorded 343, and Baghpat stood at 386, all under the very poor category.

Thick haze and swirling dust have reduced visibility and made outdoor activity increasingly difficult. Authorities have advised residents to wear effective masks, avoid unnecessary travel and limit outdoor exposure as pollution levels remain dangerously high.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Air Quality UP Pollution Uttar Pradesh Smog Ghaziabad AQI AQI Severe Category Winter Pollution UP Greater Noida AQI Meerut Air Pollution Hapur AQI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
News
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
Delhi NCR
Delhi AQI Back In ‘Severe’ Zone As Pollution Levels Rise Again, No Relief In Sight
Delhi AQI Back In ‘Severe’ Zone As Pollution Levels Rise Again, No Relief In Sight
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget