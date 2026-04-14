He alleges that false documents and accusations were used to influence the Assam assembly elections and aims to preserve the purity of democracy.
Himanta Vows Case Against Election Commission Over ‘False Allegations’ Ahead Of Assam Polls
Assam Elections 2026: Sarma also called for strict guidelines against the use of deepfakes in elections, suggesting that parties found guilty should face deregistration.
- CM Sarma to file PIL against Election Commission post-election.
- Allegations timed to influence Assam assembly election outcome.
- Seeks stricter Election Commission guidelines on deepfakes.
- Wants electoral process purity and accountability for falsehoods.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said he will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Election Commission after the conclusion of the state assembly elections, alleging that false documents and accusations were used to influence the electoral process.
Speaking in an interview with ABP News, Sarma said the proposed PIL would raise several “serious issues” linked to the timing and intent of allegations made against him and his wife ahead of polling.
‘Allegations Timed to Impact Poll Outcome’
Sarma argued that the accusations surfaced just before voting in Assam on April 9, with the intention of affecting the outcome. He questioned the accountability mechanism if such claims are later proven false.
“If these documents turn out to be fake after the results are declared, will elections be held again?” he asked, suggesting that any damage caused to electoral outcomes would be irreversible.
The chief minister further stated that if a national political party is found to have deliberately spread falsehoods to sway voters, its registration should be cancelled.
Calls for Stricter Guidelines on Deepfakes
Framing the issue as a larger threat to democratic integrity, Sarma said his legal move would be aimed at preserving the “purity of democracy”. He emphasised that he would pursue the matter in his personal capacity.
He also urged the Election Commission to introduce clear guidelines addressing the use of deepfakes and fabricated material during campaigns. According to Sarma, if a party is found guilty of using such tactics to influence voters, it should face strict consequences, including possible deregistration.
Sarma added that he views the matter with urgency, warning that similar attempts could be made against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2029 general elections.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why will the Assam Chief Minister file a PIL against the Election Commission?
When does the Chief Minister plan to file the PIL?
He plans to file the Public Interest Litigation after the conclusion of the state assembly elections.
What specific concern does the Chief Minister have about the timing of the allegations?
He believes the accusations were timed just before voting to affect the election outcome and questions accountability if they are proven false.
What action does the Chief Minister propose for national political parties spreading falsehoods?
He suggests that if a national political party is found to have deliberately spread falsehoods, its registration should be cancelled.
What broader issue does the Chief Minister want the Election Commission to address?
He wants the Election Commission to introduce clear guidelines on the use of deepfakes and fabricated material during election campaigns.