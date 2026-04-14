Himanta Vows Case Against Election Commission Over ‘False Allegations’ Ahead Of Assam Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Sarma to file PIL against Election Commission post-election.

Allegations timed to influence Assam assembly election outcome.

Seeks stricter Election Commission guidelines on deepfakes.

Wants electoral process purity and accountability for falsehoods.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said he will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Election Commission after the conclusion of the state assembly elections, alleging that false documents and accusations were used to influence the electoral process.

Speaking in an interview with ABP News, Sarma said the proposed PIL would raise several “serious issues” linked to the timing and intent of allegations made against him and his wife ahead of polling.

‘Allegations Timed to Impact Poll Outcome’

Sarma argued that the accusations surfaced just before voting in Assam on April 9, with the intention of affecting the outcome. He questioned the accountability mechanism if such claims are later proven false.

“If these documents turn out to be fake after the results are declared, will elections be held again?” he asked, suggesting that any damage caused to electoral outcomes would be irreversible.

The chief minister further stated that if a national political party is found to have deliberately spread falsehoods to sway voters, its registration should be cancelled.

Calls for Stricter Guidelines on Deepfakes

Framing the issue as a larger threat to democratic integrity, Sarma said his legal move would be aimed at preserving the “purity of democracy”. He emphasised that he would pursue the matter in his personal capacity.

He also urged the Election Commission to introduce clear guidelines addressing the use of deepfakes and fabricated material during campaigns. According to Sarma, if a party is found guilty of using such tactics to influence voters, it should face strict consequences, including possible deregistration.

Sarma added that he views the matter with urgency, warning that similar attempts could be made against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2029 general elections.