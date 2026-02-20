UGC Equity Act Debate Turns Heated In Bihar Assembly Over 'Brahmanical Mindset' Remark

A political storm erupted in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, after CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh used the term 'Brahmanical mindset' during a discussion under an adjournment motion. The remark triggered sharp objections from BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, leading to a heated exchange in the House.

CPI(ML) Raises Demand To Implement UGC Equity Act

Raising the issue under an adjournment motion, Sandeep Saurabh urged the Bihar government to implement the UGC Equity Act to address caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions. He argued that such a framework is essential to eliminate caste prejudice and ensure social justice on university campuses.

Saurabh stated that incidents of caste-based discrimination continue to surface from universities and higher education institutions across Bihar and the country. Citing past cases, he referred to the 2016 death of Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad, the 2019 case of a medical student Payal in Mumbai, and the 2023 death of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, describing them as examples of "institutional killings" linked to caste discrimination and harassment.

He further claimed that, according to a report submitted by the UGC to the Supreme Court and a parliamentary panel, incidents of caste-based harassment in higher educational institutions increased by 118 percent between 2019 and 2024.

Saurabh also alleged that the UGC Act was stayed by the Supreme Court following protests "sponsored by a Brahmanical mindset," a remark that sparked immediate protests from the ruling benches.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Objects

The use of the term 'Brahmanical mindset' drew strong objections from Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. He accused the opposition of attempting to "inject the poison of casteism" and weaken the nation.

"Why are such words being used? It reflects your thinking," Sinha said during the heated debate. He asserted that the government respects every community and does not support divisive language.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Sinha said that he had faced ragging during his time at a technical college in Muzaffarpur despite belonging to the Bhumihar Brahmin community. "I was even expelled from the hostel," he said, arguing that discrimination and harassment cannot be viewed solely through a caste lens.

He also questioned opposition members for challenging decisions of constitutional institutions while holding constitutional positions themselves.

Speaker Orders Expunction Of Term

As the uproar intensified, Speaker Prem Kumar intervened and directed that the word "Brahmin" be expunged from the official proceedings of the Assembly in order to restore order in the House.