Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 300 Paddy, Rs 400 Wheat Bonus Over MSP If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

HomeElection 2025Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 300 Paddy, Rs 400 Wheat Bonus Over MSP If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised Bihar farmers a bonus of Rs 300/quintal for paddy and Rs 400/quintal for wheat above MSP if the INDIA bloc wins.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP, if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition bloc, also said heads of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) will also be given the status of ‘people's representatives’ in the state.

The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6.

“All farmers will be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Yadav said.

"Besides, we are also planning to give honorarium to managers of registered 8,400 vyapar mandals and PACS in the state, if we form the government," he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election RJD MSP 'tejashwi Yadav
