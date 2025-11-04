FIR Against Union Minister Lalan Singh For Asking JD(U) Workers To ‘Lock Up Opposition Leaders’

Union Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh has been booked after a video surfaced in which he allegedly urged party workers to “lock up opposition leaders” on polling day. The remarks, made during an election campaign event, have triggered a political storm in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday shared the video, accusing Singh of “bulldozing the Election Commission’s authority.” In the clip, Singh is heard telling JD(U) workers, “There are a few leaders. Don’t let them step out of their homes on polling day. Keep them packed inside. If they make too much fuss, take them along, let them cast their vote, and then tell them to go home and rest.”

RJD Slams Lalan Singh

RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti slammed the minister and questioned the Election Commission’s silence. “Will you wake up from your slumber and verify the authenticity of this gentleman’s video spouting strongman rhetoric, and take appropriate action?” she posted on X.

Responding to the controversy, the Patna district administration confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Lalan Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Citizen Security Code and the Representation of the People Act.

“The video footage was examined by the district surveillance team. Following the investigation, an FIR has been registered against Shri Lalan Singh alias Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh,” the administration said in a post on X.

The controversy erupted just days after Singh began campaigning for JD(U) candidate Anant Singh from Mokama, currently lodged in Beur Jail in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

During a campaign address, Lalan Singh told voters, “We will not let the people of Mokama feel the absence of Anant Singh.”

Anant Singh was arrested on Saturday following a massive police operation involving over 150 paramilitary personnel in Barh and Mokama. He and two others were remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody after questioning.

Dular Chand Yadav, a campaigner for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, was shot dead during clashes between rival political groups.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the BJP won 74 of the 110 seats it contested (19.8% vote share), while JD(U) secured 43 of 115 seats (15.7% vote share). The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won four of seven seats, with a 0.9% vote share.