Congress Defends AI Video Featuring PM Modi, His Mother: ‘No Disrespect Shown’

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday defended the AI-generated video posted by Bihar Congress, which shows a character resembling PM Modi and his late mother.



Khera said there was no disrespect shown and accused the BJP of trying to create fake sympathy by making an issue out of everything.



Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera said, "Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? Show me one word, one gesture, anywhere where you see disrespect. It is the duty of the parents to educate their children. She is only educating her child, and if the child thinks that it is disrespectful towards him, it is his headache, not mine, not yours. Why does the BJP try to make an issue out of everything and try to generate fake sympathy?"



"There is no fake sympathy for these things anymore. Mr Modi cannot do a 'touch me not' politics, he is in politics and he needs to take everything, even a sense of humour of the opposition properly and actually there is no humour in it, there is 'naseehat' in this," Khera said



In an AI-generated video posted by the Bihar Congress that has gone viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.



The party had come under fire once before, while an unknown person had gone up to the stage of Congress-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga and hurled abuses at PM Modi and his mother.



Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, Khera said the visit comes "too little, too late" after 864 days.



He criticised plans for a cultural performance during the visit, and said locals are too heartbroken to take part, and many are angry, sad, and pulling down hoardings in protest.



"Three hours after 864 days, too little too late and the menu of his visit is that there will be a dance performance there. People who were supposed to perform are saying that we cannot perform with tears in our eyes...Angry people are pulling the hoardings down. They are sad, angry and agitated," Khera said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting five states, namely Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

Prime Minister will visit Mizoram and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore at Aizawl, at around 10 AM. He will also address a public function, according to the statement.



While in Manipur, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Further, he will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function.