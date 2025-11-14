Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Emerges As Largest Alliance In Early Counting Trends

Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Emerges As Largest Alliance In Early Counting Trends

Current trends indicate a strong performance for NDA across key constituencies, consolidating its position as the dominant political force in the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As counting of votes continues in Bihar Assembly elections, NDA has emerged as the largest alliance, leading on 151 seats and comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan is currently ahead on 70 seats, with other parties leading on 10.

Trends According to Election Commission Data

As of 9:30 am, Election Commission data shows:

BJP leading in 25 seats

JDU leading in 16 seats

Congress leading in 3 seats

RJD leading in 10 seats

LJP leading in 5 seats

Other parties showing early leads include the Left in 1 seat, the Plurals Party in 1 seat, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in 1 seat.

BJP and JDU Go Head-to-Head on 101 Seats

In a unique arrangement within the NDA alliance, both BJP and JDU have contested on the same number of seats - 101 each - highlighting the competitive dynamics within the coalition.

While the alliance strategy allows them to collectively consolidate votes, the overlapping contests in certain constituencies reflect the strong presence and ambitions of both parties in Bihar.

Alongside them, allies like LJP (Ram Vilas) with 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha with 6, and HAM with 6 seats add further depth to NDA’s electoral network, creating a broad yet complex framework for securing the majority.

Seat Distribution Among Alliances

Mahagathbandhan: Congress (61), RJD (143), CPI (9), CPI(M) (4), CPI(ML) (20), VIP (15)

NDA: BJP (101), JDU (101), LJP (Ram Vilas) (29), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (6), HAM (6)

The trends indicate a strong performance for the NDA across key constituencies, consolidating its position as the dominant political force in the state.

Bihar Elections: A Marked Shift from Past Violence

Bihar has witnessed a dramatic improvement in electoral conduct over the years. In the 1985 Assembly elections, 63 people lost their lives, and 156 polling stations required re-polling.

The 1990 elections saw 87 deaths, while the 1995 polls were marred by such widespread violence and malpractice that TN Seshan, then Chief Election Commissioner, had to postpone the elections four times.

The 2005 elections also faced serious disruptions, with 660 polling stations going for re-polling. Fast forward to 2025, and the state has set a new precedent: elections concluded peacefully, without any re-polling or violence.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Results NDA NDA गठबंधन Bihar Polls 2025 Bihar Chunav Results
