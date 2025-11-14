Bihar Polls 2025: Counting Of Votes Begins

Bihar Election Results 2025: The wait is over as the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 has officially begun. Across the state, counting centers opened early this morning, with election officials, observers, and security personnel ensuring a smooth process.

The Bihar election has been one of the most closely watched contests in recent years, with the ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, facing off against the Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls suggested NDA winning with clear majority, and the outcome today will determine who will form the next government in the state.

Security at counting centers tightened

Security at counting centers has been tightened with a three-tier system involving state police, central armed forces, and certified election personnel. Electronic devices are strictly prohibited, and every entry is closely monitored to maintain transparency and prevent any malpractice.

Supporters of various parties have gathered near counting centers, cheering for their candidates while eagerly awaiting the results. The election outcome will not only shape the political landscape of Bihar but could also have broader implications for national politics.

Stay tuned as Bihar counts every vote, with results expected to unfold throughout the day.

EC's Preparation for Bihar Election 2025 Vote Counting

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that vote counting for Bihar Assembly elections will take place at 46 centers across 38 districts.

Over 7.4 crore voters had the opportunity to decide the fate of more than 2,600 candidates. The polling rounds held on November 6 and 11 recorded an unprecedented turnout of nearly 67%, the highest in Bihar since the first elections in independent India in 1951, the EC stated.

The lead-up to counting day has been marked by heightened security and growing political tension. The RJD has raised sharp allegations questioning the conduct of the EC and the state administration, adding to the charged atmosphere surrounding the announcement of results.