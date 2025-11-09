Misa Bharti Slams PM Modi Over ‘Katta’ Remark, Questions EC’s Neutrality

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBiharMisa Bharti Slams PM Modi Over ‘Katta’ Remark, Questions EC’s Neutrality

She questioned the fairness of Bihar elections, citing VVPAT irregularities and alleged Election Commission bias.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RJD MP Misa Bharti has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent “katta” (country-made pistol) remark, saying such language does not befit the country’s prime minister. Bharti said Modi should have spoken about setting up factories in Bihar and addressing the problem of migration, rather than “listening to Bhojpuri songs”.

She also raised concerns over fairness in the ongoing Bihar elections, questioning why VVPAT slips were found discarded near Samastipur and why the returning officer was suspended. “Something is clearly wrong here,” she said, suggesting that the Election Commission was not acting impartially.

Bharti further said the prime minister had failed to speak on key issues like unemployment. “He listens to songs instead, that too Bhojpuri ones these days. Songs are not the issue; Bihar is. The focus should be on how Bihar can progress, how the unemployed can find jobs, and how women can get relief from inflation. Only Tejashwi Yadav and the Grand Alliance are taking these real issues to the people,” she said.

The RJD leader claimed the ruling party had ‘no issues left’ ahead of the final phase of campaigning. “While the opposition is focused on Bihar’s problems, the ruling side is directionless. People are giving their blessings to the Grand Alliance. The youth are looking to Tejashwi with hope, confident he will keep his promises, from providing jobs to families without government employment to setting up factories that prevent migration,” Bharti said.

Commenting on viral videos allegedly showing CCTV cameras switched off in strong rooms, Bharti said she had heard of similar incidents in Nalanda and Danapur. “When VVPAT slips are found thrown away and officers are suspended, it’s clear the Election Commission is working under pressure from those in power,” she alleged.

On Tejashwi Yadav’s birthday, Bharti extended her wishes, saying, “I wish Tejashwi all the success and happiness in life. I am confident he will live up to the people’s expectations and fulfil his promises if given the opportunity.”

Voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 11, with results scheduled for November 14.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
