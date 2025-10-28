'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls

hey also pledged permanent status for Jeevika Didis, regularising contractual workers, and reinstating the Old Pension Scheme. This early release aims to highlight job creation and economic security.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Setting the tone for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly election, the opposition Grand Alliance has become the first political bloc to release its manifesto, unveiling a series of promises centred on employment and welfare.

At the heart of the manifesto is a sweeping pledge to provide one government job to at least one member of every family within 20 days of coming to power, a commitment that formalises the key promise made by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during his campaign trail.

The alliance, which includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, has also vowed to grant permanent government employee status to Jeevika Didis, women associated with Bihar’s self-help groups who play a crucial role in rural livelihoods and community development.

Among the other major announcements are the regularisation of all contractual and outsourced workers and a return to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a demand that has gained strong traction among state employees in recent years.

The Grand Alliance’s early release of its manifesto appears to be a strategic move aimed at shaping the election narrative around job creation and economic security, areas where the opposition hopes to corner the ruling coalition.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
