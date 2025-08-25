Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesSanyukt Kisan Morcha Stages Protest In Patna, Demands Dialogue With Bihar Govt

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Stages Protest In Patna, Demands Dialogue With Bihar Govt

The motive of the march was to fulfil their various demands, which began from the Buddha Park in Kotwali area of Patna. The police used barricades to stop the protestors.

By : ANI | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at the Dak Bangla Chauraha in Patna while marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The motive of the march was to fulfil their various demands, which began from the Buddha Park in Kotwali area of Patna. The police used barricades to stop the protestors. The protest was joined by the Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh.

While speaking to ANI, a protester said that they are waiting for the government to initiate talks. He said that either the government call the protestors for talks or let them come to have a dialogue with them.

The protester stated that they are not terrorists or Naxalites and just want their demands to get fulfilled. "We are waiting for talks with the government. The government should either call us and talk or their representatives should come and talk to us. We are sitting for talks. We will sit here and wait for the talks to see which people of the government come or take us to them. The government has to choose any of the two ways. We have come here to talk; we are not Naxalites or terrorists. We have come to talk to the government, what problem do they have in talking?" he said.

Meanwhile, the farmers from various districts of Bihar called for surrounding the Chief Minister's residence on Monday. The farmers demanded justice in land acquisition, fair and proper compensation to the affected farmers under the NH 119 A National Greenfield Bharatmala project. Assurance related to the crops and cases registered against the farmers should be withdrawn.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana was approved by the central government in 2017. Bharatmala Pariyojana is envisaged to improve the logistics efficiency and connectivity in the country including connectivity to tribal, aspirational and Left Wing Extremist-affected districts while reducing accident on these Highways ensuring safer transportation networks.

The development of high-speed corridors will also reduce the travel time substantially between key economic centres. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
