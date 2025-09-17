Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
World Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra Seals Final Spot With Ease

With Chopra safely through, the spotlight now shifts to fellow Indian thrower Sachin Yadav, who is also competing in Group A and aiming to join him in the final.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 04:41 PM (IST)

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra stormed into the men’s final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 after comfortably breaching the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m. Chopra registered a throw of 84.85m on his very first attempt, enough to seal his place in the title round.

The Olympic champion chose not to take further attempts once the “Q” appeared against his name, signaling automatic qualification. With six athletes having thrown in Group A at that point, Neeraj was the only one to surpass the qualification mark, further highlighting his dominance on the global stage.

This qualification also marks a special milestone in Chopra’s career.

Remarkably, it is the fifth consecutive global championship in which he has secured a place in the final with just one throw - a streak stretching from the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Oregon 2022 Worlds, Budapest 2023 Worlds, Paris 2024 Olympics, to the ongoing 2025 Worlds.

Julian Weber joins Neeraj for finale

Germany’s Julian Weber became the second athlete to secure a place in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025, recording a strong throw of 87.21m. With this effort, Weber joins India’s Neeraj Chopra, who had earlier qualified with a mark of 84.85m.

Why no 90m throws in Tokyo today?

Spectators hoping for monster 90m-plus throws may be left waiting. The Japanese capital is currently experiencing unusually hot and humid weather, making it tough for athletes to grip the javelin cleanly.

These sticky conditions, in sharp contrast to the cooler European climates where most elite throwers train, are proving to be a major challenge. Managing the humidity will be as crucial as perfecting technique.

It’s worth recalling that even at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the winning mark stood at 87.58m, rather than breaking the 90m barrier.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Read more
