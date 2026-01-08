Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Deep Dive: Who Is Ankush Bharadwaj? National Shooting Coach Accused Of Sexual Assault By Minor Athlete

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Ankush Bharadwaj, a prominent figure in Indian shooting sports, has recently come under the spotlight following allegations of sexual assault made by a 17-year-old athlete.

Bharadwaj, who has served as a national-level coach for several years, has been responsible for training young shooters and preparing them for domestic and international competitions.

His coaching career has been widely recognized, with multiple athletes under his guidance achieving success at the national and junior international levels.

Ankush Bharadwaj: Background and Career

Ankush Bharadwaj hails from Ambala and began his shooting career at a NCC (National Cadet Corps) camp in 2005. To further develop his skills, he enrolled at the Jaspal Rana Institute of Shooting and Sports in Dehradun, where he was trained by Subhash Rana, the younger brother of renowned shooter Jaspal Rana.

Bharadwaj quickly made a mark in competitive shooting. In 2007, he won three gold medals at the All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Competition in Agra. The following year, he clinched the 50m pistol gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune (2008). He continued to achieve success on the international stage, establishing himself as one of India’s promising young shooters.

However, his career faced a setback in 2010 when the Sports Authority of India (SAI) banned him after he tested positive for a beta blocker, a substance used to steady the hand by controlling heartbeat, during a junior competition in Suhl, Germany.

Bharadwaj made a comeback in 2012, gradually regaining his competitive form. One of his notable achievements post-comeback was helping India secure gold in the 25m centre-fire pistol team event at the International Shooting Competition in Hannover in 2016.

Currently, Bharadwaj serves as a national pistol coach and runs the Salvo Shooting Range in Mohali, where he provides private coaching to selected shooters. On the personal front, he is married to Anjum Moudgil, a two-time Olympian in shooting, and remains actively involved in mentoring the next generation of Indian shooters.

Claims of sexual misconduct

Accusations emerged when the minor athlete approached authorities with claims of sexual misconduct.

The complaint alleges that Bharadwaj sexually assaulted the teenager at a hotel in Surajkund, Faridabad's Haryana, prompting an immediate investigation by local law enforcement.

The case has garnered widespread attention due to Bharadwaj’s high profile in the sporting community and the vulnerability of the alleged victim.

Following the allegations, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirmed that it has received reports regarding the incident and assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Bharadwaj has been temporarily suspended from all coaching duties pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

Bharadwaj denies allegations

Bharadwaj’s legal team has denied the allegations, claiming that the accusations are false and politically motivated. However, authorities have insisted on a thorough investigation to ensure justice for alleged victim.

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations have been made against Ankush Bharadwaj?

Ankush Bharadwaj faces allegations of sexual assault made by a 17-year-old athlete. The complaint states the assault occurred at a hotel in Surajkund, Faridabad.

What is Ankush Bharadwaj's background in shooting sports?

Ankush Bharadwaj is a former competitive shooter who won medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games and All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Competition. He is also a national pistol coach.

Has Ankush Bharadwaj faced any previous bans?

Yes, in 2010, the Sports Authority of India banned Ankush Bharadwaj after he tested positive for a beta blocker during a competition.

What is the current status of Ankush Bharadwaj's coaching duties?

Ankush Bharadwaj has been temporarily suspended from all coaching duties pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
