Suryakumar Yadav Pledges Match Fees To Armed Forces, Pahalgam Victims After Asia Cup Victory

India’s Asia Cup victory over Pakistan on Sunday night was followed by an extraordinary gesture from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who pledged to donate his entire tournament match fee to the armed forces and the families of those affected by the Pahalgam terror attack.

After leading the Indian team to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final in Dubai, Suryakumar took to social media to announce his decision.

"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," the 35-year-old wrote on X, soon after lifting the trophy.

Cricketers earn Rs 4 lakh per T20 international, which amounts to Rs 28 lakh for the seven matches played during the continental championship. Suryakumar’s decision to part with the entire sum stands out as a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s soldiers and the victims of terror.

The title win capped off a flawless run for India in the tournament, where the team remained unbeaten across all seven matches. India’s dominance included three successive Sunday victories over Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, in one of the fiercest rivalries in cricket.

The Indian players also notably avoided pleasantries with their Pakistani counterparts throughout the competition, making a strong statement both on and off the field.

SKY Reacts To Trophy Controversy

Suryakumar Yadav also reacted to the post-match tropy drama that unfolded at the Dubai International Stadium after India's win. India had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, following which the victors were denied the silverware.

Speaking at the Post-Match Press Conference after winning the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar said: "I think this is one thing that I have never seen since I started playing cricket, since I started following cricket, that a champion team is denied to get a trophy. I mean that, too, a hard-earned one…I feel we deserved it and I can’t say anything more."

“I think I have summed it up really well…My trophies are sitting in my dressing room. All the 14 guys with me, all the support staff, those are the real trophies, who I have been a big fan of throughout this journey of the Asia Cup…Those are the real trophies, real moments, which I’m taking back as lovely memories which will stay with me forever going forward," the T20 captain added.

BCCI Rewards The Asia Cup Champions

Moments after India’s triumph, the BCCI confirmed a massive Rs 21 crore prize for the winning squad and support staff. The announcement was made on the Board’s official social media platforms, with a pointed message celebrating India’s clean sweep over Pakistan.

"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. Rs 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," the post read, alluding to the three consecutive wins over the arch-rivals.

Board vice-president Rajeev Shukla also lauded the team’s performance, highlighting standout contributions in moments of pressure. "The undefeated champions of ASIA. Congratulations Team India on a dominating win and 3-0 against Pak. Marvellous display by Tilak Verma and @imkuldeep18. A great show under pressure," Shukla posted.