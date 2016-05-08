Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsShahid Afridi misses fitness test conducted by Pakistan Cricket Board

Shahid Afridi misses fitness test conducted by Pakistan Cricket Board

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 08 May 2016 10:41 PM (IST)
Shahid Afridi misses fitness test conducted by Pakistan Cricket Board   Karachi: Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi and senior batsman Muhammad Hafeez have decided to skip a four-day fitness test ordered by the Cricket Board for all its centrally-contracted players. Even though the new selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq had ignored Afridi, opener Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal for the month-long training camp being set up in Abbotabad for the tour to England, all three were directed to appear for the fitness tests. Even Hafeez, whose appearance in the camp was subject to fitness. was told to take the fitness tests which began in Lahore on Sunday. But Afridi tweeted about his non-availability for the tests. "I have told @TheRealPCB that I won't be available for fitness test due to knee niggle," tweeted Afridi. Afridi said he is recuperating to be fit to represent English County side Hampshire and join them for their domestic T20 event. "I am keen to play for Hampshire and I want to regain fitness before joining them," Afridi said. Hafeez also said he had informed the board about his unavailability for the fitness tests. Hafeez said he couldn't take the tests since he was yet to recover completely from injuries in the knee muscle. "I have been undergoing a rehabilitation program at the national academy for the injury since the last six weeks but it is too early to say how much time it will take for me to make a complete recovery," Hafeez said.
Published at : 08 May 2016 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shahid Afridi Cricket Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget