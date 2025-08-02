Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal on Saturday posted a new picture with her husband Parupalli Kashyap, just days after announcing separation. The fresh post hinted that the couple is trying to get back together.

Sharing a picture with her husband, the Indian badminton star wrote the duo are "trying again" to make it work. The photo shows the couple against a beautiful backdrop of mountains and sea.

The photo was had a caption that read: "Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are — trying again."

Saina Nehwal announced her separation from husband Kashyap last month, leaving everyone stunned. She took to Instagram to release a statement. The duo have been together for more than six years, and got hitched in 2018.

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I am grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," Nehwal wrote on Instagram on July 13.

Saina rose to fame after winning the BWF World Junior Championships in 2008, early in her career. In the same year, she made her first Olympic appearance, but bagged her first medal four years later in the Summer Games.

In the same year she became the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic quarter-finals after defeating, then-world number five Hong Kong's Wang Chen. Howeevrm she lost to Indonesia's Maria Kristin Yulianti. In 2009, Saina went on to became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series event.

The shuttler was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010. She is also the only female Indian player to hold the world No.1 ranking in the sport.

Kashyap is also a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist. He stormed to his career-best world ranking of six in 2013, but his constant injuries did not allow him to maintain his rank.