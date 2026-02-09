13 Seconds That Changed Everything: Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Dream Ends In Devastating Crash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsOlympics13 Seconds That Changed Everything: Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Dream Ends In Devastating Crash

American Ski racer Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic return ended after just 13 seconds as a violent crash halted her run and left medics rushing to her aid.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Only 13 seconds into her descent, American Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn’s challenge came to a devastating halt.

Her ski pole clipped the fourth gate, forcing her body off balance as she launched over a jump.

The loss of control sent her crashing heavily onto her right side before she cartwheeled down the slope. When she finally came to a stop, her legs were sprawled awkwardly, the backs of her skis tangled together in the snow.

According to reports, Vonn’s injured left knee, already compromised by a recently torn ACL, twisted outward, while her right knee, reinforced with titanium after previous surgeries, pointed sharply the other way.

‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Vonn's Teammate

From the top of the mountain, teammate Bella Wright watched the incident unfold while waiting for her own run, struggling to process how quickly everything had changed.

It’s heartbreaking,” said Wright, who watched the crash from the top of the mountain as she waited for her turn to ski.

Things just happen so quick in this sport. She had incredible speed in that turn and hooked her arm and it’s just over, just like that. After all the preparation, after years of hard work and rehabilitation, all the things.

"It’s the last thing you want to see somebody go through, the last thing you want to see for Lindsey," she added.

Vonn was evacuated from the Olimpia della Tofane course by helicopter. In a statement released later by the US Ski & Snowboard Team stated she sustained an injury, but was in stable condition.

Triumph and Tragedy On The Same Mountain

By the time all 36 competitors completed their runs hours later, the final standings reflected alpine skiing’s extremes, elation and despair separated by fractions of seconds.

Breezy Johnson emerged at the top of the leaderboard, completing a remarkable turnaround on the very mountain where she had crashed four years earlier, an accident that ended her hopes of competing at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Her victory made her the first American woman in nearly 16 years to win an Olympic downhill gold medal.

The last American to achieve that milestone was Lindsey Vonn herself. This time, however, her name appeared at the bottom of the results, marked by the stark designation DNF.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Lindsey Vonn during her ski run?

Lindsey Vonn crashed after her ski pole clipped a gate, causing her to lose balance and fall heavily onto her right side.

What was the outcome of Lindsey Vonn's run?

Lindsey Vonn's run ended with a crash, and her name appeared at the bottom of the results marked as DNF (Did Not Finish).

Who won the Olympic downhill gold medal, and what is their significance?

Breezy Johnson won the gold medal, becoming the first American woman in nearly 16 years to achieve this, a feat previously accomplished by Lindsey Vonn.

How did Lindsey Vonn's knee injuries play a role in the crash?

Her already torn ACL in her left knee twisted outward, and her right knee pointed sharply the other way during the crash.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn Crash Olympic Downhill Skiing Lindsey Vonn ACL Injury
