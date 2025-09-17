Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: India is gearing up to challenge Pakistan in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on September 17–18.

India’s Neeraj Chopra will go head-to-head with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, marking their first major clash since the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chopra, the defending champion, enters with a wild card, while teammates Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav also represent India.

At the Paris Olympics, Nadeem claimed gold with a throw of 92.97m, leaving Chopra with silver at 89.45m. Chopra is eager to reclaim the top spot and respond to Pakistan’s previous triumph. The qualifiers are split into two groups, with Chopra in Group A and Nadeem in Group B.

Earlier, Nadeem was invited to the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, initially scheduled for May but postponed due to the Pahalgam terror attack. Nadeem could not attend because of his participation in the Asian Athletics Championships, preventing him from competing in India at that time.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Live Streaming Details

