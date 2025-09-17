Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsNeeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Live Streaming Details For World Athletics Championships 2025 Qualifier

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Live Streaming Details For World Athletics Championships 2025 Qualifier

India’s Neeraj Chopra will go head-to-head with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, marking their first major clash since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: India is gearing up to challenge Pakistan in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on September 17–18.

India’s Neeraj Chopra will go head-to-head with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, marking their first major clash since the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chopra, the defending champion, enters with a wild card, while teammates Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav also represent India.

At the Paris Olympics, Nadeem claimed gold with a throw of 92.97m, leaving Chopra with silver at 89.45m. Chopra is eager to reclaim the top spot and respond to Pakistan’s previous triumph. The qualifiers are split into two groups, with Chopra in Group A and Nadeem in Group B.

Earlier, Nadeem was invited to the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, initially scheduled for May but postponed due to the Pahalgam terror attack. Nadeem could not attend because of his participation in the Asian Athletics Championships, preventing him from competing in India at that time.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Live Streaming Details 

When will Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025 take place?

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place on Wednesday, September 17.

Where will Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025 take place?

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place at the National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan.

What time will Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025 start?

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025 will start at 3:40 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025?

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025?

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at World Athletics Championships 2025 will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
