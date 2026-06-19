Table Tennis Star Manika Batra Seeks Clarity After Missing Out On Asian Games 2026 Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manika Batra questions exclusion from 2026 Asian Games squad.

She seeks clarity on selection criteria, citing unclear application.

Batra highlights inconsistencies with past selections involving special considerations.

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra has publicly questioned the selection process for India's table tennis contingent at the 2026 Asian Games after finding herself left out of the main squad. The experienced star, who has been one of India's most successful table tennis players on the international stage, was named among the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh. Her omission from the final squad comes amid concerns over national rankings, as she did not participate in domestic tournaments and therefore does not feature in the current rankings maintained by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Expressing her disappointment, Manika released a statement and said, “My exclusion from the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, not only because of the outcome, but because of the manner in which the selection criteria appear to have been interpreted and applied. No specific reason has been communicated to me.”

Manika Questions Transparency

I urge Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our Sports Minister @mansukhmandviya ji and @WeAreTeamIndia to look into the matter 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VuyaBvTyKT — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) June 19, 2026

Earlier, the TTFI had stated that the squad was selected on the basis of a combination of national rankings, international rankings and the discretion of the selection committee.

Under the federation's selection policy introduced in 2023, national rankings carry a 50 per cent weightage, while world rankings account for 40 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent is left to the discretion of the selectors.

ALSO READ | Harshit Rana Returns! BCCI Announce Comeback Date

Reacting to the process, Manika sought greater clarity on how the criteria were implemented in her case.

“As per publicly reported information, the selection framework is understood to be based on a combination of World Ranking, National Ranking, and Selection Committee discretion. If this is indeed the case, then transparency requires that each component and its application be clearly explained to the athletes concerned,” Manika said.

She further highlighted what she believes are inconsistencies in the application of selection norms by pointing to previous Asian Games selection cycles.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details

“I also note that during the previous Asian Games selection cycle, players who were outside similar ranking thresholds in both World Ranking (beyond the top 50) and National Ranking (outside the top 10) were still included in the squad under special considerations and were given special privileges. This makes it important that the present selection clearly explains how the same or similar principles have been applied or not applied in my case.”

World No. 51 Seeks Explanation

Currently, Manika is India's second-highest-ranked women's singles player. She sits at World No. 51 in the latest International Table Tennis Federation rankings, just behind Sreeja Akula, who is ranked 45th in the world.

Addressing the significance of her ranking, Manika argued that her position just outside the top 50 should not overshadow years of performances at the highest level.

“With respect to World Ranking, I am currently World No. 51, having moved just outside the Top 50 very recently. The margin is extremely narrow, and I remain very close to that bracket. I have not dropped to a distant range; rather, I am at a marginal difference where movement in either direction can occur within a single ranking cycle."

"In such a context, I find it difficult to understand how this alone becomes a decisive factor outweighing long-standing performance at the highest level. It is also important to highlight that international ranking points operate on a rolling system, where older points are replaced and removed as part of the cycle.”

Asks Ministry To Intervene

Seeking accountability and clarity, the paddler has formally requested a detailed explanation behind the decision and has urged the country's sporting authorities to examine the matter.

“I have formally sought a detailed explanation regarding my non-selection, including the complete basis of the decision, applicable norms, selection criteria, and the manner in which each factor was weighted in my case. I expect a clear, structured, and factual response supported by documented criteria.I respectfully request the Hon’ble Sports Minister and the leadership of the Indian Olympic Association to kindly look into this matter to ensure that the process is transparent, consistent, and fair to all athletes. I am seeking full clarity and accountability so that there is no ambiguity in how selection decisions are made at the highest level,” concluded Manika.

Manika Batra remains one of the most decorated names in Indian table tennis. Over the years, she has won multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and was part of the historic mixed doubles bronze-medal-winning campaign at the 2018 Asian Games.

She also became the first Indian paddler to reach the Round of 16 at both the Olympics and the Asian Games.