Rajasthan Royals Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Retained Players Update: Rajasthan Royals have freed up ₹16.05 crore ahead of IPL auction. The trade of Ravindra Jadeja adds an intriguing twist to the captaincy debate, with potential leaders now including Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, or Riyan Parag.

Among overseas players, Royals have released Sri Lankan duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, as well as Fazalhaq Farooqi.

On the Indian side, Akash Madhwal - who has featured more prominently for Mumbai Indians than for the Royals - has been released. Other players let go include Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore, and Kumar Kartikeya.

Sanju Samson dominated IPL retention headlines this season. After weeks of speculation about his future, the rumors were finally confirmed on the last day of the retention window - Samson has been traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings.

In return, RR received Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, both of whom now join the Royals’ setup. Rajasthan also completed another trade: Nitish Rana was sent to Delhi Capitals, while Donovan Ferreira, a former RR player, returned to the franchise.

Speaking about rejoining the team, Ferreira said, “It feels great to be back in familiar surroundings. I had a really good talk with Kumar, and I’m excited to contribute to the Royals again.”

Rajasthan Royals Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 crore), Riyan Parag (14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (14 crore), Sandeep Sharma (4 crore), Jofra Archer (12.50 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (30 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (6.50 crore), Shubham Dubey (80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (35 lakh), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (1.10 crore), Kunal Rathore (30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (30 lakh).

RR remainig purse for IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.05 crore

