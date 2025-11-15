Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsIPLRajasthan Royals Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Sanju Samson has been traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings. In return, RR get stalwart Ravindra Jadeja for IPL 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Retained Players Update: Rajasthan Royals have freed up ₹16.05 crore ahead of IPL auction. The trade of Ravindra Jadeja adds an intriguing twist to the captaincy debate, with potential leaders now including Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, or Riyan Parag.

Among overseas players, Royals have released Sri Lankan duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, as well as Fazalhaq Farooqi.

On the Indian side, Akash Madhwal - who has featured more prominently for Mumbai Indians than for the Royals - has been released. Other players let go include Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore, and Kumar Kartikeya.

Sanju Samson dominated IPL retention headlines this season. After weeks of speculation about his future, the rumors were finally confirmed on the last day of the retention window - Samson has been traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings.

In return, RR received Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, both of whom now join the Royals’ setup. Rajasthan also completed another trade: Nitish Rana was sent to Delhi Capitals, while Donovan Ferreira, a former RR player, returned to the franchise.

Speaking about rejoining the team, Ferreira said, “It feels great to be back in familiar surroundings. I had a really good talk with Kumar, and I’m excited to contribute to the Royals again.”

Rajasthan Royals Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 crore), Riyan Parag (14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (14 crore), Sandeep Sharma (4 crore), Jofra Archer (12.50 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (30 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (6.50 crore), Shubham Dubey (80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (35 lakh), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (1.10 crore), Kunal Rathore (30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (30 lakh).

Rajasthan Royals Released Players: 

RR remainig purse for IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.05 crore

Rajasthan Royals have freed up ₹16.05 crore ahead of IPL auction.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Rajasthan Royals Retained Players Rajasthan Royals Released Players
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
News
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
India
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget