Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Retentions LIVE Updates: Who Stays, Who Goes? Teams Set To Release List Today

IPL 2026 Retentions LIVE Updates: Who Stays, Who Goes? Teams Set To Release List Today

IPL 2026 Retentions live updates: Check out which players did CSK, MI, RCB, and all other franchises decide to retain and release ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:54 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
ipl 2026 retentions live updates retained released players squads rr csk mi kkr pbks lsg rcb samson jadeja IPL 2026 Retentions LIVE Updates: Who Stays, Who Goes? Teams Set To Release List Today
All IPL franchises reveal their retained players for the 2026 season today
Source : X, @IPL

Background

The deadline for all franchises to announce their retentions for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only a few hours away from now. 

Some interesting trade deals have already taken place in the build up to the occasion, such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) exchanging Ravindra Jadeja (along with Sam Curran) and Sanju Samson.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have also brought in Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford. 

It is worth noting that this year's IPL auction will be a Mini Auction, and so the franchises can be expected to retain more players than usually seen in the case of Mega Auctions.

That said, those who finished poorly in the previous edition might want to make significant changes to their squad. Nevertheless, with only a few hours left to the retention announcements, fans don't have to wait too long. 

IPL 2026 Auctions: What Do We Know So Far?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still hasn't revealed an official date of the IPL 2026 auctions so far. 

Having said that, a recent report by PTI suggested that it could be conducted between December 15 or 16, 2025. There's around a month left in this suggested date's arrival, so if it is to be accurate, an official confirmation should arrive in the coming weeks. 

The amount of money each franchise will enter the auctions with also depends on how many, and which players they decided to keep in the squad.

Big players and those who showed potential last year are likely to remain with the same teams whereas others could be on the move, looking for a new home in the competition. 

All IPL Franchises

All of these 10 Indian Premier League franchises will announce their retained players later today:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Delhi Captials (DC)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

13:54 PM (IST)  •  15 Nov 2025

IPL Retentions LIVE: CSK-RR Make Big Moves

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have conducted perhaps the most notable IPL 2026 trade deal so far.

The former has handed over Ravindra Jadeja (for Rs 14 crore) and English all-rounder Sam Curran (for Rs 2.4 crore) in exchange for wicket keeper-batsman Sanju Samson (for Rs 18 crore).

13:51 PM (IST)  •  15 Nov 2025

IPL Retentions Live: Nitish Rana Home Bound

Delhi local Nitish Rana has been traded from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 4.2 crore. This will be the first time that the middle order batsman plays for his home city's IPL franchise.

Furthermore, DC have give away South Africa's Donovan Ferreira to the RR in exchange for Rs 1 crore.

Load More
Tags :
IPL IPL Retention Live Updates IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Retentions Live IPL Retentions Trades
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
India
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget