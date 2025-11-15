IPL 2026 Retentions LIVE Updates: Who Stays, Who Goes? Teams Set To Release List Today

The deadline for all franchises to announce their retentions for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only a few hours away from now.

Some interesting trade deals have already taken place in the build up to the occasion, such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) exchanging Ravindra Jadeja (along with Sam Curran) and Sanju Samson.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have also brought in Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford.

It is worth noting that this year's IPL auction will be a Mini Auction, and so the franchises can be expected to retain more players than usually seen in the case of Mega Auctions.

That said, those who finished poorly in the previous edition might want to make significant changes to their squad. Nevertheless, with only a few hours left to the retention announcements, fans don't have to wait too long.

IPL 2026 Auctions: What Do We Know So Far?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still hasn't revealed an official date of the IPL 2026 auctions so far.

Having said that, a recent report by PTI suggested that it could be conducted between December 15 or 16, 2025. There's around a month left in this suggested date's arrival, so if it is to be accurate, an official confirmation should arrive in the coming weeks.

The amount of money each franchise will enter the auctions with also depends on how many, and which players they decided to keep in the squad.

Big players and those who showed potential last year are likely to remain with the same teams whereas others could be on the move, looking for a new home in the competition.

All IPL Franchises

All of these 10 Indian Premier League franchises will announce their retained players later today:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Delhi Captials (DC)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)