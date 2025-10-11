Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Four Franchises That Could See Captaincy Change Next Season Ft. RR

IPL 2026: Four Franchises That Could See Captaincy Change Next Season Ft. RR

In IPL, after all, no captain’s chair is ever completely secure.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With IPL 2025 wrapped up, the buzz around potential leadership reshuffles is already heating up. As teams prepare for the 2026 mini-auction, many franchises are considering fresh faces at the helm.

Whether due to injuries, inconsistent performances, or strategic rebuilds, several sides could be on the brink of a captaincy change. In IPL, after all, no captain’s chair is ever completely secure.

Four teams that may get new captains in IPL 2026 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The leadership question looms large in Hyderabad following Pat Cummins’ prolonged back injury.

Cummins, who led SRH to the IPL 2024 final, has been struggling with a lumbar stress issue since mid-2025. His recovery has been slower than expected. In the background, SRH is quietly preparing for a potential handover - with Abhishek Sharma emerging as the leading contender.

If Cummins doesn’t regain full fitness, SRH may choose to fast-track their “captain-in-waiting” into leadership in IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

After clinching the title in 2024, KKR endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign, falling short of the playoffs.

With mentor Gautam Gambhir stepping down and Shreyas Iyer transferring to Punjab Kings, Ajinkya Rahane was handed interim captaincy but couldn’t inspire consistency - the team managed just 11 points from as many matches.

As KKR looks to rebuild, reports suggest Sanju Samson’s name frequently mentioned for captaincy role.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals could also be heading for a leadership shake-up after a turbulent 2025 season. Sanju Samson - RR’s captain and all-time leading run-scorer - reportedly sought a release from the franchise following a disappointing campaign marred by a ninth-place finish.

While RR initially dismissed the rumors, uncertainty has grown since Rahul Dravid stepped down as head coach and Kumar Sangakkara returned to take charge.

Internal competition for the captaincy has intensified, with Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel all considered potential successors.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s tenure as CSK skipper has seen both highs and hurdles. Handpicked by MS Dhoni to lead the side in 2024, Gaikwad enjoyed a strong debut season as captain.

However, an untimely elbow injury during IPL 2025 sidelined him after just five matches, forcing Dhoni back into leadership duties. Despite the setback, Dhoni later confirmed that Gaikwad will resume captaincy in 2026 - a clear signal that the franchise remains committed to grooming him as their long-term leader.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma MS Dhoni Pat Cummins Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SANJU SAMSON KOlkata Knight Riders
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Trending
'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 
'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget