IPL 2026: Four Franchises That Could See Captaincy Change Next Season Ft. RR

With IPL 2025 wrapped up, the buzz around potential leadership reshuffles is already heating up. As teams prepare for the 2026 mini-auction, many franchises are considering fresh faces at the helm.

Whether due to injuries, inconsistent performances, or strategic rebuilds, several sides could be on the brink of a captaincy change. In IPL, after all, no captain’s chair is ever completely secure.

Four teams that may get new captains in IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The leadership question looms large in Hyderabad following Pat Cummins’ prolonged back injury.

Cummins, who led SRH to the IPL 2024 final, has been struggling with a lumbar stress issue since mid-2025. His recovery has been slower than expected. In the background, SRH is quietly preparing for a potential handover - with Abhishek Sharma emerging as the leading contender.

If Cummins doesn’t regain full fitness, SRH may choose to fast-track their “captain-in-waiting” into leadership in IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

After clinching the title in 2024, KKR endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign, falling short of the playoffs.

With mentor Gautam Gambhir stepping down and Shreyas Iyer transferring to Punjab Kings, Ajinkya Rahane was handed interim captaincy but couldn’t inspire consistency - the team managed just 11 points from as many matches.

As KKR looks to rebuild, reports suggest Sanju Samson’s name frequently mentioned for captaincy role.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals could also be heading for a leadership shake-up after a turbulent 2025 season. Sanju Samson - RR’s captain and all-time leading run-scorer - reportedly sought a release from the franchise following a disappointing campaign marred by a ninth-place finish.

While RR initially dismissed the rumors, uncertainty has grown since Rahul Dravid stepped down as head coach and Kumar Sangakkara returned to take charge.

Internal competition for the captaincy has intensified, with Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel all considered potential successors.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s tenure as CSK skipper has seen both highs and hurdles. Handpicked by MS Dhoni to lead the side in 2024, Gaikwad enjoyed a strong debut season as captain.

However, an untimely elbow injury during IPL 2025 sidelined him after just five matches, forcing Dhoni back into leadership duties. Despite the setback, Dhoni later confirmed that Gaikwad will resume captaincy in 2026 - a clear signal that the franchise remains committed to grooming him as their long-term leader.