IPL 2026: Bowlers With Most Five-Wicket Hauls In Indian Premier League History

Here are the bowlers who hold the record for the most five-wicket hauls in an IPL innings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League (IPL) is famous not only for its explosive batting but also for the brilliance of its bowlers. In a high-scoring T20 format where batsmen play aggressively, taking a five-wicket haul is a rare and highly impactful achievement. Such spells can completely shift the momentum of a match.

James Faulkner

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has left a unique mark on the IPL. Representing teams like the Rajasthan Royals, he recorded two five-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 5/16. Known for his deceptive slower deliveries and clever variations, Faulkner often outsmarted batsmen at crucial moments.

Jaydev Unadkat

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat, despite switching between multiple teams, has consistently shown his wicket-taking ability. He also has two five-wicket hauls, with his best performance being 5/25. While his economy rate has fluctuated, his knack for breaking partnerships has made him a valuable asset.

Jasprit Bumrah

One of the most feared bowlers in IPL history, Jasprit Bumrah has also taken two five-wicket hauls. His best spell - 5/10 - is considered one of the deadliest in the tournament. Known for his pinpoint yorkers, sharp bouncers, and remarkable control, Bumrah continues to dominate in crunch situations.

Mark Wood

English speedster Mark Wood is another member of this elite club with two five-wicket hauls. Famous for his express pace, Wood has delivered memorable spells, including 5/19 and 5/14 for CSK. His fiery bowling has often rattled batsmen and shifted matches in his team's favor.

When will IPL 2026 start?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to begin on March 15, 2026, with the final scheduled for May 31, 2026.

A total of 84 matches will be played under the double round-robin format followed by the playoffs, featuring all 10 participating teams competing in home-and-away fixtures.

Ahead of the tournament, the mini-auction for IPL 2026 is slated to take place on December 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, where franchises will finalize squad adjustments for the upcoming season.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
