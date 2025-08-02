Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CSK Calling? DC Pacer's Hint Triggers Speculation Ahead Of IPL 2026

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 08:16 PM (IST)

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026: In what has become a hot topic among IPL fans, Delhi Capitals' left-arm pacer T Natarajan has triggered speculation of a potential franchise switch ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

The Tamil Nadu speedster, who was acquired by DC for ₹10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, was recently seen training at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Academy in Chennai. This has led to widespread buzz about a possible trade to the five-time champions.

Despite being a high-value signing, Natarajan featured in only two matches for Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season.

The limited opportunities and his current presence at CSK's training facility have added weight to the possibility that the bowler could be donning yellow next season.

Natarajan’s IPL journey

Natarajan’s IPL journey began in 2017 with Punjab Kings, where he made six appearances. He then missed two consecutive seasons but returned to prominence with Sunrisers Hyderabad, representing them for five seasons.

Post his release by SRH, Delhi Capitals invested heavily in him during the 2025 auction but didn’t fully utilize his services.

CSK exploring several trade option

Adding to the speculation is the fact that CSK has reportedly been exploring several trade options. Earlier reports indicated their interest in KL Rahul, currently with Delhi Capitals. Around the same time, it was also rumoured that Kolkata Knight Riders were eyeing Rahul in a similar deal.

Furthermore, CSK was also linked with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, potentially as a long-term replacement for MS Dhoni.

As the build-up to IPL 2026 continues, and with the mini-auction and official trade window expected later this year, fans can expect more clarity. For now, Natarajan’s visit to CSK's training base has only added more fuel to the trade rumours already circling the league.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
CSK Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings DC IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Embed widget