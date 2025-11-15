All Confirmed IPL 2026 Trades: Sanju Samson To CSK, Shami To LSG & More

As IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches, several franchises have finalized high-profile player trades. With 5 PM retention deadline approaching, a press release has revealed latest player transfers ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Here’s a detailed look at the confirmed moves:

Sanju Samson - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

RR captain and India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has moved to CSK at his existing fee of ₹18 crore. Samson, a 177-match IPL veteran, will play for only his third franchise since making his IPL debut in 2013.

Ravindra Jadeja - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Veteran all-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravindra Jadeja will now don the RR jersey for the upcoming season. As part of the trade, his league fee has been revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore.

Mohammed Shami - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami moves from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to LSG at his existing fee. Shami, who debuted in 2013, has represented five IPL franchises, including a Purple Cap-winning campaign with Gujarat Titans in 2023 (28 wickets).

Sam Curran - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

England all-rounder Sam Curran will transfer from CSK to RR at his existing fee of ₹2.4 crore. The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches and joins RR as his third franchise, after previous spells with Punjab Kings (2019, 2023-24) and CSK.

Nitish Rana - Delhi Capitals (DC)

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana moves from RR to DC at his existing fee of ₹4.2 crore.

Mayank Markande - Mumbai Indians (MI)

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande returns to MI following a trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at his existing fee.

Arjun Tendulkar - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar will join LSG from MI at his existing fee of ₹30 lakh. Picked by MI in the 2021 auction, he made his IPL debut in 2023.

Donovan Ferreira - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

All-rounder Donovan Ferreira returns to his first franchise, RR, following a trade from DC. His league fee has been revised from ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore under the transfer agreement.