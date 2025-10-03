Indian Hockey’s New Partnership With Ayurveda Giant: How It Brings A Push To National Pride

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIndian Hockey’s New Partnership With Ayurveda Giant: How It Brings A Push To National Pride

The Indian hockey team has partnered with Patanjali Ayurved, gaining financial backing and Ayurvedic products to boost players’ energy, stamina, and recovery.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian hockey is on the path to reclaiming its lost glory, and Patanjali Ayurved has now stepped in to be a part of this journey. The company has stated that its recent collaboration with the Indian hockey team has stirred conversations across the sports world. According to the company, this partnership will not only strengthen the players but also foster a deeper sense of national pride.

Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev’s company is now becoming active in the field of sports as well. With this partnership, the hockey team will receive financial assistance, making it easier for players to train and participate in tournaments.

How Is the Partnership Working?

Patanjali claims, “The company is not only providing monetary support to the Indian hockey team but is also offering its Ayurvedic products and sports nutrition supplements. These products boost players’ energy, build stamina, and help them recover from injuries faster. For example, hockey players are being given Patanjali’s herbal juices and protein shakes, which are chemical-free. This helps players stay fit naturally. Earlier, the hockey team used to feel the lack of funding, but now this partnership is giving the team a new direction. This support could prove to be a big boost for better performances in national and international tournaments.”

Ayurveda and Sports Together

Patanjali says, “Promoting national pride is not just about winning, but also about linking sports with culture. Patanjali believes Ayurveda is a part of Indian tradition, and by connecting it with sports, we can strengthen the country’s roots. Hockey, which has long been a symbol of independent India, is once again inspiring the youth. With this partnership, not only will players become stronger, but millions of fans will also feel a renewed sense of patriotism. The bronze medal at the recent Olympics and Asia Cup had already filled us with pride, and now with Patanjali’s support, we expect even better results in upcoming tournaments.”

Extending Support to Infrastructure and Training

Patanjali claims, “The company has previously sponsored wrestling and other sports, but this partnership with hockey is special. The company says this move is aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure. Players will receive Ayurvedic therapies during training camps, which will help reduce stress and improve focus. This will also encourage the new generation of athletes.”

Tags :
Patanjali SPorts
