Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsHockeyPakistan Declines To Participate In India-Hosted World Cup Despite Earlier Agreement

Pakistan Declines To Participate In India-Hosted World Cup Despite Earlier Agreement

With Pakistan out, either 23 teams will compete, or another nation may be given a chance to take their spot, altering the tournament lineup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India from 28 November to 10 December in Chennai and Madurai, will now see Pakistan’s absence.

Initially, the Pakistan junior team had confirmed participation, as stated by Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh, but the team has now pulled out, reflecting a contradictory stance.

“The Pakistan junior hockey team will not feature in the Hockey World Cup. In the current situation, we cannot travel to India,” president Tariq Bugti of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) told a Pakistani website at PHF headquarters in Lahore on Tuesday.

“Considering the tensions that we were having with India, it was totally impossible for us to go to India (for the Asia Cup). It was a war-like situation on both sides. So, in the current scenario, we can’t travel to India now or in the future. The situation is the same (presently). And, if the Indian cricket team can’t come here, then even the Pakistan hockey team won’t go to India,” Bugti was quoted as saying.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post

Earlier, Pakistan also refused to participate in the 2025 Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, citing security concerns.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Tariq Bugti explained that due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, it was impossible for the junior team to travel. He emphasized that just as the Indian cricket team faced restrictions in Pakistan, their hockey team cannot visit India under current conditions.

The 2025 Junior World Cup will feature 24 teams for the first time, divided into six groups. With Pakistan out, either 23 teams will compete, or another nation may be given a chance to take their spot, altering the tournament lineup.

Also on ABP Live | Mohammed Shami Holds Unique Record No Other Indian Cricketer Has

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Hockey India VS Pakistan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
India
K Kavitha Resigns From BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns From BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget