Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4: Teams, Schedule, Venues & Where To Watch Live

The four semifinalists of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, being played in Rajgir, Bihar, are now confirmed. The pool stage has concluded with India and China from Pool A, and Malaysia and South Korea from Pool B booking their places in the Super 4.

So far, 12 pool matches have produced 101 goals, with Malaysia’s Akhimullah Anwar leading the scoring chart with 9 goals, followed by India’s Harmanpreet Singh with 7.

Team Performances

India: Finished unbeaten at the top of Pool A with 9 points. They defeated China (4-3), Japan (3-2), and demolished Kazakhstan (15-0).

China: Secured their spot with a big 13-1 win over Kazakhstan and a 2-2 draw against Japan after losing to India. They edged Japan on goal difference.

Malaysia: Dominated Pool B, winning all three matches. They beat Bangladesh (4-1), South Korea (4-1), and hammered Chinese Taipei (15-0).

South Korea: Registered two wins – against Chinese Taipei (7-0) and Bangladesh (5-1) – but lost to Malaysia (1-4).

Super 4 Schedule (Rajgir, Bihar)

Sept 3: Malaysia vs China (5 PM), India vs South Korea (7:30 PM)

Sept 4: South Korea vs China (5 PM), Malaysia vs India (7:30 PM)

Sept 6: South Korea vs Malaysia (5 PM), India vs China (7:30 PM)

Final & Bronze Medal Match – Sept 7

3rd/4th Place Playoff – 5 PM

Asia Cup 2025 Final – 7:30 PM

Live Telecast & Streaming

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports 1

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

India's journey so far in Asia Cup 2025

India has shown dominant form in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, held in Rajgir, Bihar. In the pool stage, India topped Pool A, winning all three matches.

They defeated China 4-3, overcame Japan 3-2, and registered a massive 15-0 victory against Kazakhstan.

With 9 points on the board, India advanced comfortably to the Super 4 stage, displaying both attacking firepower and solid teamwork.

Star players like Harmanpreet Singh led the scoring charts, while the team maintained a perfect balance between defense and offense. India now aims to continue this momentum in the Super 4 and fight for the title.