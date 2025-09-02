Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsHockeyAsia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4: Teams, Schedule, Venues & Where To Watch Live

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4: Teams, Schedule, Venues & Where To Watch Live

India has shown dominant form in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, held in Rajgir, Bihar. In the pool stage, India topped Pool A, winning all three matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The four semifinalists of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, being played in Rajgir, Bihar, are now confirmed. The pool stage has concluded with India and China from Pool A, and Malaysia and South Korea from Pool B booking their places in the Super 4.

So far, 12 pool matches have produced 101 goals, with Malaysia’s Akhimullah Anwar leading the scoring chart with 9 goals, followed by India’s Harmanpreet Singh with 7.

Team Performances

India: Finished unbeaten at the top of Pool A with 9 points. They defeated China (4-3), Japan (3-2), and demolished Kazakhstan (15-0).

China: Secured their spot with a big 13-1 win over Kazakhstan and a 2-2 draw against Japan after losing to India. They edged Japan on goal difference.

Malaysia: Dominated Pool B, winning all three matches. They beat Bangladesh (4-1), South Korea (4-1), and hammered Chinese Taipei (15-0).

South Korea: Registered two wins – against Chinese Taipei (7-0) and Bangladesh (5-1) – but lost to Malaysia (1-4).

Super 4 Schedule (Rajgir, Bihar)

Sept 3: Malaysia vs China (5 PM), India vs South Korea (7:30 PM)

Sept 4: South Korea vs China (5 PM), Malaysia vs India (7:30 PM)

Sept 6: South Korea vs Malaysia (5 PM), India vs China (7:30 PM)

Final & Bronze Medal Match – Sept 7

3rd/4th Place Playoff – 5 PM

Asia Cup 2025 Final – 7:30 PM

Live Telecast & Streaming

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports 1

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

India's journey so far in Asia Cup 2025 

India has shown dominant form in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, held in Rajgir, Bihar. In the pool stage, India topped Pool A, winning all three matches.

They defeated China 4-3, overcame Japan 3-2, and registered a massive 15-0 victory against Kazakhstan.

With 9 points on the board, India advanced comfortably to the Super 4 stage, displaying both attacking firepower and solid teamwork.

Star players like Harmanpreet Singh led the scoring charts, while the team maintained a perfect balance between defense and offense. India now aims to continue this momentum in the Super 4 and fight for the title.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup Hockey Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4 Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4 Matches
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget